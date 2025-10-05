Farmer Gets 30 Years for Armed Robbery at Assin Praso

A 26-year-old farmer has been sentenced to three decades behind bars after breaking into a baker’s home and terrorizing her family at gunpoint in what prosecutors described as a brazen late-night attack that left a mother and her children traumatized.

Frank Owusu, known locally as “Lifer,” received the 30-year sentence from the Assin Nsuaem-Kyekyewere Circuit Court after pleading guilty to armed robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm. His conviction marks another success for the Central North Regional Police Command in its ongoing battle against armed crime in the region.

The incident unfolded on March 28 when Lucy Bremah, a baker, was sleeping with her two children at their residence in Assin Praso around 11 p.m. What should have been an ordinary night turned into a nightmare when Owusu forced his way into their home.

Armed with a locally manufactured pistol, he unlawfully entered Bremah’s room and stole two mobile phones valued at GH₵250 and a pair of reading glasses worth GH₵200. While the items themselves might seem modest, prosecutors emphasized that the psychological impact on the victims and the threat of violence transformed what could have been simple theft into a far more serious crime.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Akomeah led the prosecution’s case before His Lordship Emmanuel Amoh-Yartey. The evidence presented in court painted a clear picture of premeditated criminal activity, with Owusu’s possession of an illegal firearm indicating preparation for violent confrontation if necessary.

The court handed down a 30-year sentence for robbery and an additional two months for unlawful possession of a firearm, with both sentences running concurrently. This means Owusu will serve the longer 30-year term, though the concurrent firearm charge underscores the dual nature of his criminal conduct.

The harsh sentence reflects Ghana’s judicial system taking a firm stance against armed robbery, particularly crimes that violate the sanctity of homes and endanger families. His guilty plea, while potentially sparing the court a lengthy trial, didn’t result in significant leniency—a signal that armed home invasions won’t be tolerated regardless of whether perpetrators cooperate with authorities.

For Bremah and her children, the conviction brings some measure of closure, though the emotional scars from having their home invaded by an armed intruder may take far longer to heal than the legal proceedings took to resolve. The case also highlights the vulnerability of residents in communities like Assin Praso, where such incidents can shatter the sense of security that families rely on.

Police officials haven’t disclosed whether they believe Owusu was operating alone or as part of a larger criminal network. The origin of his locally manufactured pistol also raises questions about illegal arms trafficking in the Central Region—an issue law enforcement continues to grapple with across Ghana.

The Central North Regional Police Command’s statement announcing the conviction serves as both a warning to would-be criminals and reassurance to communities that armed robbery will be met with serious consequences. As Owusu begins what will likely be the remainder of his productive adult years in prison, his case stands as a stark reminder of how quickly criminal choices can derail a life.