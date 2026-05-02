Farmer Dies After Felled Tree Traps Her in Juaboso Reserve

A 50-year-old woman has died after being struck by a falling tree during a farm clearing operation at the Adwumam Forest Reserve near Juaboso in the Western North Region, according to a police report.

The deceased, identified as Diana Owusu, also known as Amoakowaa, had reportedly hired a chainsaw operator, Akwasi Fuachie, to fell trees on her farm on Friday, May 1, 2026.

According to the police account, at approximately 12:40 p.m., one of the trees came down in the direction of the deceased during the felling operation, trapping her despite attempts to escape.

Fuachie reported the incident to the Juaboso Police Station at around 1:30 p.m. A police team led by Detective Inspector Mathias Balondon proceeded to the scene, where they found the body of the deceased trapped under a freshly felled tree with severe injuries.

The remains were conveyed to the Juaboso Government Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy. The chainsaw operator has been arrested and is in police custody assisting with investigations.

NewsGhana will update this story as further information becomes available.