FAO Reaffirms Commitment to Women’s Empowerment in Agriculture

The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting gender equity and women’s participation in transforming agrifood systems across Africa.

FAO officials emphasized at a regional workshop in Accra this week that efficient, inclusive, resilient and sustainable agrifood systems cannot be achieved without gender equity and empowerment of women and girls. The two day event brought together decision makers, technical experts, civil society, farmers’ organisations and development partners from Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone to advance policies guided by the Committee on World Food Security (CFS) Voluntary Guidelines on Gender Equality and Women’s and Girls’ Empowerment.

Dr Abebe Haile Gabriel, Assistant Director General and Regional Representative for Africa at FAO, addressed women agri entrepreneurs and dignitaries at the Regional Workshop and Awareness Raising on Gender Equity in Agrifood Systems. He stated that women continue to play integral roles in food systems globally despite facing significant barriers. The cocoa sector forms the backbone of economies in Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire, according to Professor Felix Asante, the University of Ghana’s Pro Vice Chancellor for Research, Innovation and Development.

Women continue to encounter obstacles in accessing land, finance, improved seeds, technologies, irrigation and extension services across the continent, Dr Abebe explained. These constraints are not only unfair but also economically costly, derailing enthusiasm for women’s participation in food production. The barriers have created a productivity gap that carries measurable consequences for national development and household food security.

A report by FAO on the Status of Women in Agrifood Systems provides compelling evidence about the scale of this challenge. The research shows that if women farmers had the same access to productive resources as men, the current 24 percent productivity gap could be closed. Eliminating that disparity would raise national gross domestic products (GDPs) and significantly reduce the number of food insecure people, Dr Abebe told conference participants.

Across the continent, FAO supports governments to strengthen inclusive policies, apply gender transformative approaches and generate gender disaggregated data for better decision making. The Organisation has been implementing the Accelerator Mentorship Programme for Women Led Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) since 2022 in partnership with International Agri Food Network (IAFN). This initiative provides one on one mentorship platforms for women in agriculture.

FAO has also partnered with the Africa Risk Capacity Group to promote gender responsive disaster risk reduction. This collaboration helps countries design risk strategies that genuinely consider the unique vulnerabilities and capacities of women facing climate related shocks, according to Dr Abebe. He stated that these examples demonstrate progress is possible and happening, but much more work remains.

“These examples show that progress is possible and happening, but much more remains to be done. This is where the CFS voluntary guidelines for gender equality and women’s and girls’ empowerment become invaluable, as they provide coherent and practical framework to steer actionable recommendations,” Dr Abebe declared. The guidelines offer concrete direction on designing, implementing and monitoring policies and programmes that close gender gaps in access to resources, services, opportunities and representation.

Hajia Alima Sagito Saeed, Executive Director of Savannah Women Integrated Development Agency (SWIDA Ghana), delivered a keynote address calling for concrete action. She asked agriculture stakeholders to implement policies that confront deep rooted barriers keeping women on the margins of agricultural transformation. Her organisation has worked extensively with women farmers and shea producers across northern Ghana on sustainable practices and economic empowerment.

Ghana can only meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) if its agricultural policies become gender responsive with substantial resources dedicated to empowering women farmers, Hajia Sagito Saeed emphasized. Both political and institutional resources must be committed to changing systemic inequalities that limit women’s contributions to the sector. She highlighted that transformation requires more than rhetoric and demands meaningful investment in women’s capacity building.

Mr Bright Demordzi, Coordinator of the Feed Ghana Programme, represented the Minister of Agriculture at the workshop. He stated that government remains committed to empowering women to play vital roles along the agriculture value chain. Various initiatives target women’s and young girls’ participation in farming and entrepreneurship activities.

The government encourages cultivating home gardens and has launched the Nkokor Nkitinkiti poultry initiative as part of efforts to boost women’s involvement in agriculture, Mr Demordzi noted. These programmes aim to provide accessible entry points for women seeking economic opportunities in food production. The Feed Ghana Programme incorporates gender considerations into its broader agricultural transformation agenda.

Paulina Rozycka, Head of Section for Infrastructure and Sustainable Development at the EU delegation, reminded delegates that cocoa connects Africa and Europe. Making it a driver of sustainable development free from deforestation and child labor while ensuring decent income for producers represents a common duty, she stated. European markets increasingly demand proof of ethical sourcing and gender equity in supply chains.

The workshop provided a platform for participants to examine how the Voluntary Guidelines can be integrated into national and regional policies. These guidelines represent the first comprehensive, multilaterally agreed framework dedicated to embedding gender equality into food security and nutrition policies. They offer countries a clear roadmap for redesigning agrifood institutions, investments and programmes to better address the needs of women and girls.

Ms Alejandra Safa Barraza, Forum Officer at FAO Headquarters, explained that the meeting aimed to equip participants with knowledge required to promote uptake of the guidelines within their respective countries. Although women dominate food systems across sub Saharan Africa from farming to market operations, many still lack access to financial resources, technology and credit. Empowering them represents both an equity issue and an economic imperative capable of transforming household welfare and driving national development.

Women constitute nearly half of the agricultural labor force across Africa and play essential roles in production, processing, trading and household food security. However, persistent inequalities in access to markets, extension services and leadership opportunities continue to weaken their contributions. Addressing these gaps requires intentional policy action and coordinated regional effort.

The Accra workshop forms part of broader efforts to mainstream gender considerations into agricultural policies and programmes across West Africa. Participants examined case studies, shared experiences and developed strategies for implementing gender transformative approaches in their respective contexts. The event emphasized that achieving food security goals depends fundamentally on removing barriers that prevent women from realizing their full potential in agrifood systems.