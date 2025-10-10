FAO Backs Ghana’s Anti Galamsey Fight as Agricultural Threat

The United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organisation has expressed solidarity with government in its fight against galamsey, describing the menace as an enemy to agricultural success in the country. The organization indicates its desire to continuously provide technical assistance and implement specific projects, including supporting the recovery of areas affected by illegal mining and empowering farmers in the fonio farming sector.

Speaking to B&FT at the launch of World Food Day 2025 and FAO’s 80th anniversary celebrations in Accra, Assistant Director General and Regional Representative for Africa, Dr. Abebe Haile Gabriel, said government’s renewed fight against illegal mining is a welcome one but must be backed with land recovery policies in affected areas, particularly in agriculture zones.

The FAO will continue contributing to Ghana’s development through programmes and policies aimed at sustainable food production, strengthening rural livelihoods and improving climate resilience initiatives, Dr. Abebe stated. These policies include support for agriculture, fisheries and natural resources, with focus on innovation in agri tech, food safety and nutrition among others.

World Food Day, according to Dr. Abebe, is always a moment for reflection, commitment and action on the FAO’s achievements. He said this year’s celebration is unique as it culminates in the 80th anniversary of FAO, which for eight decades has been devoted to a singular vision: a world free from hunger, malnutrition and poverty.

Dr. Abebe noted that the FAO at 80 is a vital lookback at the journey to achieve agri food systems transformation and a moment to renew the promise of transforming agriculture for better production, nutrition and environment, not only in Ghana but also across the globe.

Under the theme Hand in Hand for Better Foods and Better Future, this year’s anniversary calls on agriculture stakeholders to recognize the efforts, knowledge and partnerships that bring food from farms to plates. The theme emphasizes collaboration across the entire food value chain, from smallholder farmers to consumers.

The FAO commends government for the bold initiative to launch the Feed Ghana Programme, an initiative the organization expects to revolutionize food production in the country. Here in Ghana, we appreciate and support the bold forward thinking leadership of government in launching the Feed Ghana Programme, an initiative aimed at creating jobs, reducing the country’s substantial food import bill and modernizing agriculture through strategic investment in mechanization, smart farming and value chain improvements, Dr. Abebe noted.

These initiatives, according to the FAO, reflect strong national commitment to food security, economic transformation and social stability. This is exactly the kind of initiative that the FAO is structured to support, Dr. Abebe stated, signaling potential technical and financial backing for the programme’s implementation.

Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture John Dumelo commended the FAO in Ghana for significantly contributing to agricultural growth over the years. He said a key focus of government is the drive to do all year round farming, a move that he said needs significant investment in irrigation infrastructure.

The deputy minister’s emphasis on irrigation reflects growing recognition that Ghana’s agricultural productivity remains heavily dependent on rainfall patterns, making the sector vulnerable to climate variability. Developing robust irrigation systems could unlock year round production, stabilizing food supplies and farmer incomes while reducing import dependence.

The occasion will be observed on October 16th this year, aimed at raising awareness about global hunger and promoting action that leads to a sustainable future for food, people and the planet. The 2025 celebration holds special significance as it marks the FAO’s 80th anniversary.

The Day will highlight an urgent need for global collaboration to ensure food security and end hunger. The urgency is particularly acute for Ghana, where about two million people faced acute food insecurity between June and August 2025, according to FAO data. This sobering statistic underscores why both government and international partners are intensifying efforts to strengthen food systems.

FAO’s support for Ghana’s anti galamsey campaign represents a significant international endorsement of the fight against illegal mining. The organization’s technical expertise in land rehabilitation could prove crucial for restoring agricultural productivity in areas devastated by mining activities. Many formerly fertile farming communities have seen their lands rendered unusable by galamsey operations, displacing farmers and reducing food production.

The proposed focus on fonio farming is particularly strategic. Fonio, an ancient African grain, is drought resistant, fast growing and highly nutritious, making it ideal for Ghana’s changing climate conditions. By empowering farmers in this sector, FAO aims to diversify the country’s agricultural base while providing resilient crop options that can thrive even under challenging environmental conditions.

Land recovery policies will be essential for reversing galamsey’s damage. Illegal mining typically strips topsoil, contaminates water sources with mercury and other chemicals, and leaves behind terrain unsuitable for cultivation. Effective rehabilitation requires soil remediation, water treatment, and often several years of careful restoration before agricultural activities can resume.

The Feed Ghana Programme’s emphasis on mechanization and smart farming aligns with global trends toward agricultural modernization. However, success will depend on ensuring smallholder farmers, who dominate Ghana’s agricultural landscape, can access and afford these technologies. FAO’s technical support could help bridge this gap through appropriate technology transfer and farmer training programmes.

The programme’s goal of reducing Ghana’s substantial food import bill addresses a critical economic vulnerability. Despite being an agricultural economy, Ghana imports significant quantities of rice, poultry, vegetables and other food items, straining foreign exchange reserves. Boosting domestic production through strategic investments could improve food security while conserving scarce foreign currency for other developmental needs.

Climate resilience initiatives mentioned by Dr. Abebe are increasingly urgent as Ghana experiences more erratic rainfall patterns, prolonged dry seasons and other climate change impacts. Building resilience requires multiple interventions: drought resistant crop varieties, improved water management, climate informed agricultural extension services, and better weather forecasting systems to help farmers plan planting and harvesting.

The FAO’s 80 years of global experience provides valuable lessons for Ghana’s agricultural transformation. The organization has supported similar transitions in other countries, offering tested approaches to sustainable intensification, value chain development, and smallholder farmer empowerment. Leveraging this knowledge could help Ghana avoid common pitfalls while adapting best practices to local conditions.

Dr. Abebe’s call for partnerships that bring food from farms to plates recognizes that production alone is insufficient. Ghana needs functioning value chains that minimize post harvest losses, connect farmers to markets, ensure food safety, and make nutritious food accessible and affordable to all citizens. Strengthening these linkages will be as important as increasing production volumes.

The convergence of World Food Day celebrations with FAO’s 80th anniversary and Ghana’s agricultural transformation agenda creates momentum for renewed commitment to food security. However, translating commitments into tangible improvements in farmers’ lives and national food security will require sustained effort, adequate resources, and effective coordination among government, international partners, and local stakeholders.