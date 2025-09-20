Fantana and Kojo Blak’s Musical Romance Blooms on “Fanta My Baby”

After a noticeable hiatus, Ghanaian singer Fantana has made a return to music with her latest single, “Fanta My Baby.” The track, a romantic duet that pairs her with the new sensational star Kojo Blak, is already buzzing for its smooth Afrobeats rhythm and undeniable chemistry between the two artists.

On “Fanta My Baby,” Kojo Blak emerges as the perfect suitor, delivering smooth, honeyed vocals that court Fantana throughout the song’s infectious runtime. His soothing delivery and refined finesse create an irresistible charm that perfectly complements Fantana’s vibrant energy and distinctive musical personality.

The Ugly & Tough-produced track builds around this central romantic narrative, with both artists playing their roles to perfection. Kojo Blak’s role as the persistent lover is matched by Fantana’s captivating response, creating a back-and-forth dynamic that feels both authentic and entertaining.

The song’s production perfectly captures the playful yet sincere nature of modern romance, wrapped in contemporary Afrobeats rhythms that make it impossible not to move.

“Fanta My Baby” is now available on all major streaming platforms.