Fantan Mojah Calls Ghana Visit Spiritual Homecoming Ahead of Bhim Festival

Jamaican reggae artist Fantan Mojah has described his presence in Ghana as a spiritual homecoming, emphasizing decades of musical connection with Africa ahead of his performance at Stonebwoy’s Bhim Festival.

Speaking on Urban Blend on 3FM with Blakk Rasta, the singer said Africa embraced his music long before industry validation caught up. He arrives in Ghana for the 10th anniversary edition of Bhim Festival, scheduled for December 24, 2025, at Accra Sports Stadium.

“This is not my first time in Africa. I’ve been to Gambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi,” Mojah said. He recalled performing for three hours straight before one of the largest crowds of his career in Zimbabwe, crediting African audiences with deeply understanding reggae music.

The invitation from Stonebwoy represents a full-circle moment built on respect and shared roots. “People always tell me Stonebwoy grow up on my music,” Mojah said. “So when one of my fans become an artist and bring me in place, you give thanks for that. Music have no boundary.”

He compared Ghana’s energy to Jamaica’s cultural spirit, saying the familiarity struck him immediately upon arrival. “When I reach the airport and see the whole setting, I say, ‘Big Jamaica me deh.’ The people warm. The spirit real.”

Mojah pushed back against perceptions that African audiences passively consume reggae. “Africa don’t just listen. Africa feel this music. Upliftment music can’t be stopped.”

With Bhim Festival approaching, Mojah said Ghana should expect a spiritually charged performance. “When I go on stage, most times I don’t even know what I will do,” he said. “The spirit take over. That is what Africa brings out of me.”

The artist defended his artistic choice to mix conscious reggae with softer dancehall elements, rejecting criticism that featuring women and dance-oriented songs weakened his Rastafarian message.

“Look at it this way,” Mojah explained. “We have young fans. You have to entertain the fans. Singing a few dance songs with women is not negative.”

He insisted the presence of women in his visuals reflects balance rather than moral compromise. “Woman and man together multiply the whole world,” he said. “I can’t put men dancing in the video. I have to bring some nice girls.”

Mojah noted that even revered cultural institutions have long included dance and femininity without controversy. “Even His Majesty always have women dancing,” he said. “They don’t go wild, but they are there.”

Addressing backlash from purist reggae circles, he argued that critics often apply inconsistent standards. “They worry because Fantan do something they can’t bad up,” he said. “But other Rastas do it and nobody talk.”

He dismissed claims that he had abandoned conscious music, stating dancehall was never a replacement, only an extension. “I will still sing dancehall,” Mojah said. “But I keep it softer. Songs like ‘Relax My Mind.’ We still keep it positive.”

For Mojah, versatility is not betrayal but survival in a changing music economy. “We do music to entertain,” he said. “But we don’t lose the message.”

Mojah opened up about economic and structural challenges facing conscious reggae artists in Jamaica, saying the system often sidelines the very music that built the culture.

He said Jamaican airwaves increasingly favor foreign music over local roots sounds. “In Jamaica, selectors play more foreign music,” he said on 3FM. “So every year when royalty pay out, American artists get the money.”

According to Mojah, this imbalance forces many artists into creative compromises just to stay visible. “There is no justice in the music in Jamaica,” he said. “So some artists have to sing certain songs to keep pace with their fan base.”

Despite his global popularity, Mojah rejected the assumption that success automatically translates into wealth. “We wouldn’t say we make money,” he said. “We don’t do music because of money. We do it because of love.”

He also addressed long-standing rumors about his health, dismissing reports that he had collapsed. “That was fake news,” he said. “People say anything for clout. Nothing like that happened.”

Mojah said Africa now represents both spiritual grounding and a future-facing market for reggae artists seeking respect rather than distortion. “Africa understand how the market set,” he said. “Now is the time for Africa forget.”

As he prepares to mount the Bhim Festival stage, Mojah said the focus remains legacy, not controversy. “Some things already gone in history,” he said. “You leave them there.”

The Bhim Festival, founded by Stonebwoy, has evolved into one of Ghana’s most anticipated music events over the past decade. The 2025 edition expects over 40,000 attendees and features more than 20 performing artists representing reggae, Afrobeats, Afro-dancehall, highlife, and dancehall.

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) announced its partnership with Burniton Music Group Limited for this year’s festival, which was moved from December 26 to December 24 to avoid clashing with Taste the Culture, another major event under the December in GH celebrations.

Tags: Fantan Mojah, Bhim Festival, Stonebwoy, Ghana Music, Reggae Music, Jamaica, Accra Sports Stadium, December in GH