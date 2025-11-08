Family Urges Public to Respect Privacy Amid Daddy Lumba Death Discussions

A faction of the family of late highlife musician Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, known professionally as Daddy Lumba, has issued a statement asking the public to disregard commentary surrounding the circumstances of his death. The message, posted on an official social media page, referenced confirmation from The Bank Hospital regarding his passing.

The statement read: “We wish to clarify recent reports concerning the passing of our beloved Daddy Lumba. Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, as he is privately known, peacefully passed away on July 26, 2025, at The Bank Hospital in Accra. The hospital officially confirmed his passing at their facility on July 30, 2025.”

The family requested privacy and sensitivity from the public during their mourning period. The statement continued: “As the family continues to mourn, we kindly ask the public and fans to respect their privacy and be tactful and sensitive in their comments during this difficult time.”

Daddy Lumba, born September 29, 1964, was widely regarded as one of Ghana’s greatest and most influential musicians. The 60-year-old highlife legend had undergone spinal surgery, which he disclosed during his birthday celebration in Accra in 2024 as having been the main cause of his health challenges over several years.

The Bank Hospital issued a statement in late July addressing allegations of medical privacy breaches following the musician’s death. The facility stated: “The care provided to Mr. Charles Kwadwo Fosu was delivered with professionalism, dignity, and strict confidentiality,” emphasizing that his family was fully involved in every stage of his medical journey.

However, other family members, including Akosua Serwaa Fosuh, Daddy Lumba’s Germany-based widow, and Ernestina Fosuh, his elder sister, issued a separate statement on October 13, 2025, calling for an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. They expressed deep concern about conflicting accounts regarding how the musician passed away.

The October statement indicated three different versions emerged regarding the highlife artist’s death. One account came from an eyewitness who reportedly received a call from Fosuh on the night of the incident but was prevented from seeing him by someone at his residence. A police report to the coroner indicated he complained of leg and waist pain on July 24, 2025, was taken for medical imaging, placed under sedation due to anxiety, developed severe pain afterward, and died at The Bank Hospital on July 26, 2025.

In a subsequent development, children from Daddy Lumba’s marriage to Akosua Serwaa Fosuh distanced themselves from legal proceedings surrounding funeral arrangements. In a statement signed by Charlyn Fosuh, they clarified they were not parties to any court process and did not wish involvement in family disputes.

On November 6, 2025, Akosua Serwaa and Ernestina Fosuh issued another statement clarifying that Philip Kwabena Agyeman Appiah-Kubi, known as Roman Fada, was no longer recognized as the musician’s manager. They stated the late singer had terminated that relationship before his passing.

Daddy Lumba’s funeral was initially scheduled for December 6, 2025, at Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi. However, legal disputes emerged after some family members sought court injunctions to halt proceedings, citing concerns about their exclusion from funeral preparations.

The musician’s legacy spans decades of highlife music that influenced generations across Ghana and beyond. His death prompted widespread national mourning and tributes from government officials, fellow musicians and fans globally.

The competing statements from different family factions reflect ongoing internal tensions surrounding funeral arrangements and questions about the circumstances of the legendary musician’s final days.