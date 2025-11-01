Family Sues Royal Caribbean Over Fatal Cruise Ship Incident

The family of a 66-year-old woman who fell overboard from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship has filed a wrongful death lawsuit, alleging the company’s negligence and over-service of alcohol led to her death. Dulcie White disappeared into the Atlantic Ocean on October 22, 2024, and her body has never been recovered.

The lawsuit, filed on October 28 in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida, accuses Royal Caribbean crew members of continuing to serve White alcoholic beverages despite visible signs of severe intoxication. White was traveling with her daughter, Megan Klewin, on a four-night Taylor Swift-themed cruise aboard the Allure of the Seas when the tragedy occurred approximately 17 miles north of Nassau, Bahamas.

According to court documents, White consumed at least seven alcoholic beverages within approximately six hours and eight minutes. The complaint describes her condition in stark terms, stating she was swaying, stammering, slurring her speech, and had glassy eyes while remaining in plain view of crew members. Despite these obvious indicators, servers at three different venues allegedly continued providing her with drinks.

White had purchased Royal Caribbean’s CHEERS! unlimited beverage package, which costs 69.95 dollars per day and allows passengers up to 15 alcoholic drinks every 24 hours. Klewin told reporters her mother was likely trying to get her money’s worth from the package, which she believes may have encouraged excessive consumption.

The incident unfolded around 7:30 p.m. when a fellow passenger, recognizing White’s severe intoxication, escorted her back to her cabin. Shortly afterward, Klewin witnessed her mother climb onto the balcony railing and fall into the ocean. She was completely intoxicated in a way I haven’t seen before, Klewin recalled. It saddens me that this is my last memory of her.

The lawsuit presents three primary claims against Royal Caribbean: over-service of alcohol, negligent search and rescue operations, and negligent infliction of emotional distress. The family alleges the ship failed to follow standard man-overboard procedures, including the Williamson or Anderson turn maneuvers typically used in such emergencies, and never launched a rescue boat.

However, multiple independent reports contradict some of these claims. The ship’s crew reportedly issued an “Oscar, Oscar, Oscar” alert at approximately 9:40 p.m., and searchlights were immediately deployed. Emergency watercraft was dispatched to the scene, and Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas, which was sailing nearby, altered course to assist in the search effort.

The Royal Bahamas Defense Force and United States Coast Guard responded with watercraft and aircraft, including an HC-144 airplane and MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Air Station Miami. Passengers aboard the ship described watching search efforts continue for approximately three hours. The Royal Bahamas Defense Force suspended the active search within 24 hours, on October 23, after extensive efforts proved unsuccessful.

Bahamas authorities reportedly indicated that White had jumped from the ship’s 14th deck rather than accidentally falling, though the lawsuit does not address this distinction. A Royal Caribbean spokesperson confirmed at the time that crew members immediately launched a search and rescue effort and worked with local authorities.

Attorney Spencer Aronfeld, representing White’s family, told media outlets that Royal Caribbean is putting profits ahead of passenger safety with these all-you-can-drink packages. We hope to hold them fully accountable for Dulcie’s death and inspire industry change, he said. The attorney also noted that the Death on the High Seas Act may limit potential damages the family can recover.

Klewin expressed lasting anguish over the incident. It will haunt us for the rest of our lives, she said. I feel the overconsumption of alcohol and the over-service of alcohol was the cause of this. She suggested that crew members might be incentivized to continue serving intoxicated passengers because that’s how they earn tips.

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of White’s estate by her husband, Terry White, who serves as personal representative, and their daughter Klewin. The family is seeking a jury trial and all damages allowable under maritime and state law, including compensatory damages and pre-judgment interest.

Royal Caribbean has declined to comment on the pending litigation, maintaining this position when contacted by various media outlets. The company spokesperson stated simply that they do not comment on ongoing legal matters.

The Taylor Swift-themed cruise was not officially affiliated with the pop star. Travel agents from Marvelous Mouse Travels organized the themed trip, which departed Miami after Swift’s sold-out shows at Hard Rock Stadium. The cruise featured private events inspired by Swift’s Eras Tour, including karaoke, trivia, and themed nights designed for fans.

This case adds to ongoing discussions about cruise line liability and alcohol service policies. Maritime law creates unique jurisdictional challenges for such cases, and the Death on the High Seas Act, originally passed in 1920, significantly limits the types of damages families can pursue in international waters.

Aronfeld indicated that beyond monetary compensation, the family’s primary goal is accountability and systemic change. He expressed hope that Royal Caribbean and other cruise lines, including Carnival, Celebrity, and Norwegian, would discontinue unlimited alcohol packages in response to this tragedy.

The Allure of the Seas, once the world’s largest cruise ship when it launched, regularly sails from Miami on Caribbean itineraries. The vessel was scheduled to return to port on October 25, 2024, concluding what passengers described as a gloomy end to what was meant to be a celebration.

Passengers who witnessed the aftermath described a tense atmosphere aboard the ship. One guest, identified as Ashley, said she stayed on the upper deck for approximately three hours, watching the search operations and praying for a positive outcome that never came.

The case highlights ongoing tension between cruise industry profitability and passenger safety. While unlimited beverage packages generate significant revenue for cruise lines, critics argue they create incentives for both passengers and crew that can lead to dangerous situations. The industry has faced similar scrutiny over alcohol-related incidents in recent years.

As the legal proceedings move forward, the family’s attorney has made clear their intention to use this case as a catalyst for broader industry reform. Whether the courts will find Royal Caribbean liable, and whether such a verdict might influence industry practices, remains to be seen as the case develops in federal court.