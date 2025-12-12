Family Rift Forces Court to Suspend Daddy Lumba’s Burial Plans

A simmering family dispute over who has the right to control the funeral of late music icon Daddy Lumba has prompted the Accra High Court to halt all burial arrangements, exposing deeper tensions within traditional Akan customs.

The injunction, granted at the request of the musician’s maternal relatives, prevents family head Kofi Owusu from proceeding with the funeral and prohibits Transitions Funeral Home from releasing the body. Affidavits presented to the court suggested that key members of Daddy Lumba’s immediate family had been excluded from the planning process.

In delivering its ruling, the court underscored the necessity of balancing cultural authority with inclusive decision-making. “The authority of the family head must be exercised in consultation with the immediate family,” the judge noted, adding that respect for due process outweighs the financial inconvenience associated with postponing the burial.

The court has ordered the family head to convene a full stakeholder meeting within three weeks to determine a new burial date. Additionally, it directed that all funds raised for the funeral be separated from the accounts of the Daddy Lumba Memorial Foundation while the applicants file an affidavit with the registrar.

Daddy Lumba, who passed away on July 26, 2025, at age 60, was a towering figure in highlife music. His passing has revived recurring debates about funeral leadership and financial management in Akan society—issues that often surface in high-profile family transitions.