Family Rejects Alleged Political Sponsorship in Nungua Land Dispute

The Okpelor Sowah Din Family has rejected allegations that political figures are influencing the ongoing Nmai Dzorn land dispute, describing recent claims by the Nungua Stool as an attempt to politicise a traditional land matter.

Speaking to the media, family representatives denied assertions that the brother of President John Dramani Mahama, Mr. Alfred Mahama, or businessman Baba Sule were sponsoring the family’s activities. They stressed that neither individual has any involvement—direct or indirect—in the family’s customary or legal affairs.

The family expressed concern that the allegations, attributed to representatives of the Nungua Stool, risk dragging the Presidency and private citizens into a dispute that should be resolved strictly within legal and traditional frameworks. They questioned the motives behind the claims, particularly given the public roles and political affiliations of some individuals linked to the allegations.

They further dismissed claims relating to an alleged contempt application against a police officer, Vans Gariba, stating that the officer has never been served with any court order and is not a party to any proceedings involving the family. The family described the contempt narrative as legally flawed and misleading.

Calling for restraint, the Okpelor Sowah Din Family urged the media and the public to avoid amplifying what they described as politically charged misinformation. They demanded a public retraction and apology, warning that continued publication of the claims could trigger legal action for defamation and malicious publication.