Family Head Accuses Papa Shee of Disrespecting Otumfuo Over Lumba Funeral Date

The family head of late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, Kofi Owusu, has expressed worry over Papa Shee’s consistent statements about the musician’s funeral date, accusing the evangelist of showing gross disrespect to the Asantehene by announcing alternative dates.

According to the family head, December 13 continues to be the official date for the funeral of the late music icon, as approved by the Manhyia Palace. He warned that Papa Shee’s actions constitute disrespect to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the traditional authorities.

“We proposed December 6, but with all that was going on and the fact that Ernestina Fosuh was asking for another postmortem, Otumfuo added a week. So we settled on December 13,” Kofi Owusu told the media. “However, I have heard that Papa Shee has announced his own date.”

The family head expressed shock that someone who is not a member of their family would engage in what he described as disrespectful behavior toward the palace. “It is shocking that someone who is not a member of our family and has no say in Lumba’s life will be engaging in disrespect for the Otumfuo and his chiefs. The palace has selected a date, and you will come and say otherwise. He is creating confusion,” Owusu stated.

The Abusuapanin indicated that the children of Daddy Lumba are coming for the funeral, adding that seven are already in town, which makes it possible for the funeral to proceed as scheduled. He urged Papa Shee to respect the fact that Lumba had wives and to stop creating confusion.

The controversy began when Papa Shee, speaking on UTV’s United Showbiz on November 22, stated that the advertised December 13, 2025 funeral date would not hold. He cited several unresolved issues including outstanding autopsy results, investigations into the cause of death, and the fact that some of Daddy Lumba’s children were currently writing examinations.

Papa Shee later proposed March 14, 2026 as an alternative date, claiming the suggestion had backing from Lumba’s sister, Akosua Brempongmaa, also known as Ernestina Fosuh, along with several other family members. Following a recent Kumasi High Court ruling, Papa Shee insisted the December 13 date would still never take place despite the court’s decision.

The Chairman of Daddy Lumba’s Funeral Committee, Dadiesoabahene Baffour Kofi Atobra II, addressing journalists on November 23, 2025, described Papa Shee’s conduct as unauthorized and misleading. He said the committee was stunned by viral videos in which Papa Shee claimed the funeral had been moved to March 14, 2026, stressing that the official date remains December 13 as agreed upon by the family in consultation with Manhyia Palace.

“The family and the Manhyia Palace agreed on the date. If there were any changes, no individual has the authority to announce it without informing Manhyia first,” the Dadiesoabahene cautioned. He added that preparations have already begun for the December 13 funeral, with billboards mounted and arrangements underway.

Daddy Lumba’s cousin and treasurer for the funeral committee, Ebenezer Oppong, also reprimanded Papa Shee for spreading contradicting information. He explained that the funeral date came directly from Otumfuo and the Manhyia Palace, and no third party has the right to change it, warning that anyone saying anything contrary to that shows disrespect to Otumfuo and Manhyia.

A 14 member direct family committee representing Daddy Lumba formally rejected the December 13 date in a statement dated November 24, 2025. The family expressed shock at billboards promoting the December date, stating it was merely discussed in passing during an initial meeting with Nananom at Manhyia Palace and was never confirmed or agreed upon.

The family cited four main reasons for opposing the December date: children abroad writing critical examinations, ongoing comprehensive investigations and autopsies in both Ghana and Germany, immediate family members abroad needing time to secure emergency leave from essential jobs, and the need to allow international friends and colleagues sufficient time to travel to Ghana.

Elders of Parkoso, speaking to the media on November 24, alleged that young men who stormed a Kumasi court to protest against the Abusuapanin were not genuine members of their community. They claimed the individuals were hired by Papa Shee for his selfish interest, stating they had proof including a video showing him organizing the boys on social media.

The elders insisted that no one has authority to dethrone the Abusuapanin, describing him not only as a respected elder but also as head of the Ashanti Akuona clan family. They also distanced the community from Papa Shee, stating he is not a member of their family and should stop creating confusion on social media.

Papa Shee has maintained that he serves only as a spokesperson and is not personally deciding funeral dates. He stated that Otumfuo is a just king who does not impose funeral dates but approves those proposed by families, and that Akosua Brempongmaa invoked an oath saying December 13 was not favorable to her.

The Kumasi High Court recently dismissed Akosua Serwaa Fosu’s lawsuit and ruled that both she and Odo Broni qualify as surviving spouses of the late Daddy Lumba. Papa Shee indicated the family intends to appeal the ruling, stating critical issues remain unresolved including questions about marriage documents from Germany.

The late Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, passed away at age 60 on July 26, 2025. His family has been embroiled in internal disagreements since his passing, with disputes involving his surviving spouses, funeral arrangements, and family representation creating ongoing controversy.

The conflicting positions have left fans, industry players, and the general public uncertain about when the final funeral rites for the iconic highlife musician will ultimately take place. Both sides have indicated preparations are underway for their respective proposed dates, setting up a potential standoff between traditional authority and family members seeking to delay the ceremony.