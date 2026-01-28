Family Dismisses Fake Will Attributed To Late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

The family of Ghana’s late former first lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, has rejected a document circulating on social media claiming to be her will, describing it as false and fabricated.

In an official statement issued on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, the family described the publication as a concocted fabrication and urged the public to treat it with absolute contempt. The Agyeman Rawlings family emphasized that the alleged will did not originate from the family or any authorized source connected to the late former first lady.

The family stated that the document being circulated is a concocted fabrication and should be treated with absolute contempt. According to the statement, the publication does not represent the truth and steps are being taken to address the spread of the false information.

The family appealed to the public to respect the dignity and reputation of Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, noting that they remain in mourning and require privacy during this period of bereavement. The statement was signed by Kobina Andoh Amoakwa on behalf of the Agyeman Rawlings family.

Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings served as Ghana’s first lady for more than two decades, first during her husband Jerry John Rawlings’ military regimes from 1979 and 1981 to 1993, then during his civilian presidency from 1993 to 2001. She founded the 31st December Women’s Movement in 1982, a grassroots non-governmental organization focused on women’s empowerment.

The former first lady was a prominent political figure in her own right. She served as First Vice Chairperson of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2009 and later challenged President John Atta Mills for the party’s presidential candidacy in 2011. After losing that bid, she left the NDC to form the National Democratic Party (NDP) in October 2012.

Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings died at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital on October 23, 2025, at the age of 76. The government of Ghana gave her a state funeral on November 28, 2025. She was laid to rest alongside her late husband, former President Jerry John Rawlings, who died in November 2020.

Born in Cape Coast on November 17, 1948, she met her future husband while attending Achimota School. She went on to study Art and Textiles at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi. The couple married in 1977 and had four children together: Zanetor, Yaa Asantewaa, Amina and Kimathi.

Throughout her life, she remained dedicated to women’s empowerment and social justice causes. Her 31st December Women’s Movement established more than 870 preschools across Ghana and worked extensively on child development and family planning initiatives. She also played a crucial role in the adoption of Ghana’s Intestate Succession Law.