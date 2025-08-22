Family Announces Memorial for Highlife Legend Daddy Lumba

The family of late Ghanaian music icon Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, known worldwide as Daddy Lumba, will hold a one-week observation ceremony on August 30, 2025.

The event will take place at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium beginning at 7 a.m., providing an opportunity for fans and loved ones to honor the legendary musician’s legacy.

Daddy Lumba passed away on July 26 at age 60, triggering an outpouring of grief from across the music industry and beyond. His death prompted tributes from fellow artists, political figures, and devoted fans who celebrated his extensive contributions to highlife music over several decades.

The musician behind timeless hits including “Aben Wo Ha,” “Theresa,” and “Yentie Obiaa” helped shape Ghana’s musical landscape and inspired generations of performers. His family expressed appreciation for the global support received since his passing and extended an open invitation to the public to join them in commemorating his life and artistic achievements.

“The Family of the late Charles Kwadwo Fosuh humbly and respectfully invite you and your family to the one-week observation of the Legendary Charles Kwadwo Fosuh (Daddy Lumba),” the official announcement stated. The ceremony promises to bring together those touched by the musician’s influential career and enduring cultural impact.