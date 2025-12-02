Families of El-Wak Stampede Victims to Receive Psychosocial Aid, Recruitment Priority

The Ministry of Defence has outlined a broader support plan for families who lost loved ones in the November 12 El-Wak Stadium stampede, emphasizing both financial relief and long-term assistance.

Deputy Defence Minister Ernest Brogya Genfi on Sunday announced that the government will disburse GHC150,000 to each of the six affected families. Speaking at a meeting with the families at the National Square, he explained that GHC50,000 will go toward funeral costs, while GHC100,000 will serve as compensation for the loss.

Beyond the financial support, Mr. Genfi revealed that the government has initiated a partnership with the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection to provide continuous social welfare interventions, including trauma counselling.

He also noted that the siblings of the victims will be given priority in the Defence Ministry’s recruitment process, describing the gesture as a way of restoring hope and offering opportunity to the grieving families.

The stampede occurred during a Ghana Armed Forces recruitment session when a surge of applicants reportedly overwhelmed security arrangements. Preliminary findings attribute the deaths and multiple injuries to the unsafe rush at the entrance of the stadium.

The Ghana Armed Forces, reacting shortly after the tragedy, conveyed sympathies to the victims’ families and wished the injured a swift recovery.