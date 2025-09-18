Fameye Storms London with “2 in a Guy” Tour

Reigning TGMA Highlife Artiste of the Year, Fameye, is set to embark on a musical tour in the United Kingdom (UK).

The talented musical artiste would make his first stop at the Steel Yard in London on Sunday, November 9, 2025, in what promises to be a memorable concert.

The upcoming tour forms part of preparations for Fameye’s upcoming “Antonio” EP, which is expected to be released in the coming days.

Fameye is currently making waves with the ‘Habit’ song featuring Medikal, which is off the “Antonio” EP.

According to the multiple-award-winning musician, he plans to reward the most creative content on his new song with a trip to the UK to witness his concert.

“I am thinking of flying the winner for the most creative content regarding my new song #habit with me for my London concert on the 9th of November 2025!!! Next week will be so cool to announce a winner or two in addition to the 20k cash prize,” he wrote on social media.

Tickets for the concert are currently on sale at https://myticket.co.uk/artists/fameye.

Fameye’s “2 in a Guy” music tour is being organised in collaboration with renowned international entertainment organisation Bizzle Entertainment and Kilimajaro (Livenation).