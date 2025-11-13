FALSE REPORT: Story on Patrick Boamah–Afenyo-Markin Clash Fabricated and Unprofessional

A recent publication alleging that Okaikwei Central MP, Patrick Boamah, insulted Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin in Parliament, calling him a “bad leader,” has been exposed as a false and poorly constructed piece of propaganda.

The so-called report, which has been circulating on social media and certain online portals, is riddled with factual inaccuracies, fabrication, and a complete lack of understanding of parliamentary proceedings.

Firstly, the writer of the story clearly lacks basic knowledge of Ghana’s parliamentary structure. The report confused the Majority Caucus with the Minority, failing to even distinguish between the two sides of the House — a fundamental error that exposes the author’s incompetence and deliberate intent to mislead.

It is evident that this was a rushed job produced to please political paymasters, not a credible piece of journalism. No such incident occurred on the floor of Parliament, and no official record, video footage, or eyewitness account from accredited parliamentary reporters supports this wild claim.

In fact, proceedings on the said day were orderly and procedural, focusing on routine acknowledgements following committee vetting sessions. At no point did Patrick Boamah make any derogatory remarks about Afenyo-Markin or any other member of the minority leadership.

The publication, therefore, represents an unskilled, politically motivated attempt to sow confusion and tarnish the image of the Majority Leadership.

Ghana’s Parliament is a respected democratic institution, and any journalist worth their integrity should know better than to circulate baseless rumours. Responsible reporting demands accuracy, verification, and context—none of which the so-called writer demonstrated.

The public is hereby advised to treat the story with the contempt it deserves and disregard it as false, misleading, and malicious propaganda orchestrated by those seeking to discredit hardworking parliamentary leaders.

The paid agent behind this falsehood couldn’t even distinguish between Majority and Minority—a shameful display of ignorance and desperation.