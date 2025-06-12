Fake Kasoa Doctor Granted Bail in GH¢100k Fraud Case

A 30-year-old trader accused of impersonating a medical doctor and defrauding multiple victims has been granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court.

Frederick Papa Kow-Assifuah, a resident of Kasoa Crispo City, was released on GH¢100,000 bail with two sureties required to provide landed property as collateral.

Kow-Assifuah faces charges of falsely presenting himself as a doctor and practicing medicine without certification, along with multiple counts of defrauding by false pretenses. He pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to return to court on June 25, 2025.

Chief Inspector Wisdom Alorwu, presenting the facts, identified three primary complainants: Genevieve Appau Tete, Sandra Boateng, and Sandra Ewuradwoa Arhin. Police investigations revealed that Kow-Assifuah posed as a doctor on social media to establish romantic relationships with women, later exploiting their trust to extort money under the guise of securing travel visas.

Authorities arrested Kow-Assifuah on June 6, 2025, at his Kasoa residence, where he was found wearing a white lab coat and a stethoscope. A subsequent search uncovered medical supplies, including syringes, drips, and canine vaccines, as well as a passport belonging to one victim and GH¢8,500 in cash.

During interrogation, Kow-Assifuah admitted to collecting money from his victims—GH¢8,500 from Tete, GH¢25,000 from Boateng, and GH¢2,000 from Arhin—after falsely promising to facilitate travel to Europe and America. Further investigations revealed additional victims, including Bernard Ameyaw and Elizabeth Dadzie, who lost GH¢18,500 and GH¢1,500, respectively, in similar schemes.

Police are continuing investigations to determine the full scope of Kow-Assifuah’s alleged fraudulent activities.