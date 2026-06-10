Fake Fine Texts Resurface as DVLA Flags Discount Scam

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has warned motorists across Ghana against fake SMS payment links demanding traffic fines, the second official alert over such schemes this year.

The new warning shows the fraud has survived an earlier police crackdown and grown bolder. In February 2026, the Ghana Police Service cautioned the public over a viral electronic traffic fine scam, with messages designed to mimic official government communication and pressure recipients into paying through digital channels. Four months on, the fraudsters have added a fresh hook: bogus offers of “discounted DVLA fines” and urgent payment deadlines designed to rush victims into paying before they think.

The Authority said the discount claim alone should expose the fraud. It operates no discount based fine collection system, and any message promising special settlement terms or reduced penalties is illegitimate and should be ignored.

The scam typically arrives as an unsolicited text carrying an embedded link. The link redirects the recipient to an imitation platform built to resemble an official payment page, where victims enter card or mobile money details to settle fines that do not exist.

The DVLA stressed that the Ghana.gov portal, the government’s central electronic payment platform, remains its only recognised digital payment channel. Any alternative website, shortened link or unofficial payment interface claiming a link to the Authority is a scam, it said.

Motorists who receive suspicious messages should avoid clicking links, withhold personal and financial details from unverified platforms, and confirm any DVLA transaction through the Authority’s official website or accredited offices. Suspicious messages should go to the nearest DVLA office or the police for investigation.

The stakes for the perpetrators are not trivial. During the February alert, the police service warned that “those found involved in the scam face immediate arrest and prosecution,” describing the creation and circulation of fake fine notices as a criminal offence under Ghanaian law.

Neither the DVLA nor the police has disclosed how many motorists have lost money to the scheme so far.