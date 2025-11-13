Fake Anti-Galamsey Operatives Nabbed in Aowin for Extortion and Impersonation

Ten armed men who falsely posed as members of Ghana’s official Anti-Galamsey Task Force have been arrested in the **Nyankamam-Armori Forest Reserve** in the **Aowin Municipality** of the Western North Region.

The operation, conducted by the **National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS)**, uncovered a criminal network that had been extorting money from illegal miners while claiming to be enforcing anti-galamsey directives.

According to reports confirmed by **JoyNews**, the suspects — all heavily armed and carrying traditional charms — were arrested after weeks of surveillance. They allegedly claimed to be working under the authority of the **Aowin Paramount Chief**, a claim that officials have since dismissed as false.

> “These individuals were not part of any recognised task force. Their actions not only encouraged illegal mining but also risked eroding public confidence in legitimate operations,” a NAIMOS official stated.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the group had been collecting “protection fees” from galamsey operators, allowing them to continue mining in restricted forest areas.

Authorities believe the fake operatives were part of a broader pattern in which criminal groups exploit the government’s anti-galamsey efforts to extort money from miners and communities.

The arrests underscore the growing challenge of **impersonation and corruption within the fight against illegal mining**, which continues to devastate forests, farmlands, and water bodies across Ghana.

NAIMOS has urged residents, miners, and community leaders in the Aowin area to be vigilant and report anyone posing as a task force member without proper identification or authorization.

> “We will not tolerate individuals who take advantage of government interventions for personal gain,” the Secretariat warned in a statement. “The fight against galamsey is a national responsibility, and integrity must remain at its core.”

The suspects remain in police custody as investigations continue.