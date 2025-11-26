Fake Academic Credentials Draining Ghana’s Public Sector Resources

The proliferation of unearned academic titles and fabricated certificates across Ghana’s public sector has emerged as a structural weakness that threatens productivity and creates long term financial losses for the state. Recent revelations about falsified qualifications within public institutions have intensified public frustration about inefficiency in a sector already struggling with credibility challenges.

Economist Mr. Franklin Adjotor describes the situation as a silent economic burden that erodes the integrity of compensation systems and undermines workers who have legitimately earned their qualifications. In an interview with The High Street Journal, he explained that the link between education and productivity is well established, but fake credentials break this logic and produce what he calls a corruption like financial drain.

According to him, genuine education enhances a person’s ability to think critically, make informed decisions and deliver higher output. He explained that the jump in productivity from no education to basic education, or from secondary to tertiary education, is statistically significant. At higher levels, such as from master’s to doctorate, the gains become smaller but remain meaningful. This natural relationship collapses the moment someone bypasses the proper process and still receives the salary and recognition of a degree holder. If someone claims to have obtained a degree but cannot provide any documentation, and their level of thinking does not match that of a real degree holder, then the state pays them for something they cannot offer, he said.

He stressed that the productivity of the person with the fake qualification does not necessarily change, because already, the person has not earned it yet. The real damage, he noted, is the financial cost and the demoralising effect it has on those who genuinely obtained their certificates. The state ends up spending more than it should, while honest workers lose motivation as they watch others rise through fraudulent means.

Mr. Adjotor emphasised that salary distortions pose a significant financial risk to the state. In the public sector, salaries and promotions are often tied to academic credentials rather than performance based indicators. Explaining this point, he said salaries are supposed to reflect a person’s ability to deliver. In private institutions, performance is evaluated using clear indicators known as key performance indicators (KPI). If salaries are matched to qualification without looking into one’s ability to deliver, the government ends up paying people because of certificates, not because of their work output, he said.

The implications for the public wage bill are severe. Adjotor illustrated this with a simple example. If a worker who should be earning a first degree salary of about two or three thousand cedis falsely claims to have a master’s and receives four thousand monthly, the state is wasting an extra one thousand cedis every month. Over one financial year, that amounts to twelve thousand cedis. If the person remains in the system for twenty years, the cumulative loss becomes two hundred and forty thousand cedis. If there are a hundred people like this, then the country is losing about 2.4 million cedis, he said. The true national loss cannot be fully estimated unless a comprehensive audit reveals how widespread the issue is.

Mr. Adjotor believes the solution lies in overhauling the criteria for promotion in the public sector. Instead of simply rewarding academic certificates and years spent in a particular role, he recommends integrating performance based evaluation into the system. He explained that private sector promotions are largely output driven. A worker may spend only a short time in a role but can be promoted if consistently meeting performance targets. In contrast, the public sector promotes workers based largely on the number of years served. You might not work or deliver anything for three years, but you will still qualify for promotion simply because the time is due, he said. This perpetuates a culture where people believe that once they possess a certificate, they are automatically entitled to advancement.

Although the economic risks are significant, Adjotor does not believe the trend has yet reached a level that directly threatens investor confidence. Investors focus on broader indicators including macroeconomic stability, political stability, security and public debt management. However, he warned that the widespread acceptance of fake qualifications could tarnish Ghana’s international image, especially if employers abroad begin to question the authenticity of Ghanaian degrees. It dents the image of the educational system, he said, noting that hardworking students who earn their degrees legitimately may suffer reputational harm because of the actions of a few.

The ripple effect is that public trust in institutions declines, honest employees become demotivated and the labour market becomes less efficient. Ghana ultimately pays the price through slow service delivery and wasteful expenditure.

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has been actively investigating numerous public officials over questionable academic credentials throughout 2025. In a letter dated November 20, 2025, GTEC expressed growing concern about public officials presenting dubious academic qualifications for appointments and promotions. The commission warned that the trend poses a grave risk to the credibility of Ghana’s public sector and its higher education framework.

Recent cases have exposed the extent of the problem. GTEC has instructed Alfred Attuquaye Botchway, among others, to immediately stop using both Professor and Doctor titles after failing to produce required documents. The commission stressed that honorary or unearned academic distinctions must never be used on official documents or in professional settings, saying such practices undermine the credibility of academic institutions and compromise the integrity of Ghana’s higher education system.

At the University of Environment and Sustainable Development at Somanya, a 2024 vetting of staff credentials exposed Emmanuel Opoku Ware, an internal auditor who had been working with fake qualifications for three years. The National Accreditation Board (NAB) found that some of the institutions he claimed to have attended were not accredited in their home countries. The university’s vetting also flagged the credentials of Isaac Abbam, the Director of Physical Development and Estate Management, as having questionable qualifications.

The Ghana Academic Professional Forum described the influx of fake certificates among political appointees as a growing threat to the credibility of Ghana’s educational and governance systems. Mohammed Tawfik Adamu, a lecturer at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), warned in June 2025 that the phenomenon risks causing irreparable damage to the nation if not curtailed.

While investigations continue across several public agencies, experts like Mr. Adjotor insist that systemic reforms, digital verification of certificates and strict enforcement are essential if the state wants to restore confidence and protect public resources. For a country already grappling with a high wage bill, rising debt and slowed growth, Ghana can no longer afford the luxury of rewarding credentials that were never earned.