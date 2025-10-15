Faith Groups Challenge Safety Data for Koeberg Reactor Licence Extension

A faith-based environmental organization is raising alarms about the National Nuclear Regulator’s expected approval of a 20-year licence extension for Koeberg Nuclear Power Plant’s Unit 2, arguing that the decision relies on incomplete safety data and assumptions rather than direct testing. The controversy highlights tensions between South Africa’s energy needs and nuclear safety protocols as the November 9 licence expiry approaches.

The Southern African Faith Communities’ Environment Institute contends that Eskom is using safety data from Unit 1 to justify extending Unit 2’s operating life, despite the reactors being housed in separate buildings. SAFCEI Executive Director Francesca de Gasparis compared the approach to test driving one used car and assuming another vehicle performs identically, questioning how such methodology could be acceptable for a high-risk facility.

At the center of the dispute is Eskom’s Time-Limited Ageing Analysis, a report that attempts to predict Unit 2’s condition using information gathered from Unit 1. SAFCEI argues this violates requirements that safety assessments reflect the actual status of the facility being evaluated. The organization points to several missing or delayed safety measures that should inform any licence extension decision.

Unit 2 hasn’t undergone an Integrated Leak Rate Test since 2015, according to SAFCEI. The ILRT pressurizes the containment building to verify it can maintain integrity if radiation needs to be contained, a critical safety function for nuclear reactors. International standards typically require these tests every 10 years, making the gap between assessments unusually long.

Eskom disputes SAFCEI’s characterization of the situation. The utility confirmed in late September that Unit 1 successfully completed an ILRT during its 2025 maintenance outage, and Unit 2’s test is scheduled for its next planned outage in line with the 10-year testing cycle required by international standards. Eskom maintains it operates within accepted safety protocols and hasn’t skipped required tests.

The different timelines create confusion about whether Unit 2 faces a testing gap or simply follows a staggered schedule from Unit 1. SAFCEI argues the NNR shouldn’t approve a licence extension before Unit 2’s next ILRT confirms the containment building’s actual condition. Eskom’s position appears to be that the scheduled testing cycle complies with regulations and that Unit 1’s recent successful test provides relevant information about both reactors’ conditions.

Post-tensioning tendons represent another contentious issue. These steel cables inside the containment building maintain structural integrity and form part of the critical safety barrier. SAFCEI points to a 2015 expert panel report that allegedly found Unit 2 showing advanced corrosion damage, with warnings that deterioration could accelerate exponentially without immediate repairs.

The organization criticizes Eskom’s TLAA for assuming these tendons won’t corrode over the next 20 years, despite delays in installing an Impressed Current Cathodic Protection system designed to prevent such corrosion. SAFCEI argues that without the ICCP system operational, the assumption of no corrosion lacks foundation. According to the organization, Eskom’s own methodology shows this assumption requires validation through ILRT and online monitoring, both allegedly absent for Unit 2.

Eskom has responded to these concerns by describing recent improvements to its monitoring systems. During 2023 and 2024 maintenance cycles, the utility fully refurbished containment monitoring systems. In 2025, Eskom installed Vibrating Wire Strain Gauges and optical fiber sensors to enhance precision, redundancy, and reliability of structural monitoring. These upgrades suggest Eskom is actively investing in monitoring capabilities rather than neglecting them.

The International Atomic Energy Agency conducted a Safety Aspects of Long Term Operation mission to South Africa in 2024. SAFCEI cites this mission as reiterating that a fully functional containment monitoring system is essential for long-term operation, though specific IAEA recommendations haven’t been publicly detailed.

SAFCEI’s Ntombizodidi Mapapu questioned how the NNR can make informed scientific decisions when asked to extend a nuclear plant’s life based on assumptions rather than evidence. She characterized this approach as dangerous and deeply irresponsible, particularly given the challenges inherent in extending reactor operating lives beyond original design parameters.

The Third Periodic Safety Review becomes relevant here. This legally required assessment must reflect the actual status of the facility. SAFCEI contends that Unit 2’s containment monitoring system has been largely non-functional for years, meaning the NNR lacks current structural condition data. Eskom’s recent monitoring system upgrades appear designed to address these concerns, though the timeline for full implementation extends through 2028 to 2029 according to SAFCEI.

The organization acknowledges that Eskom has promised to restore monitoring systems but argues these commitments come too late. SAFCEI describes the 2028 to 2029 timeline as reckless given that safety decisions are being made now. The group wants the NNR to postpone any licence decision until Eskom completes both ICCP installation and a new ILRT, ensuring containment condition is verified through direct testing.

Public comment on the Unit 2 licence extension closed on October 20, 2025. SAFCEI encouraged Greater Cape Town area residents and those near Vaalputs in Northern Cape, where nuclear waste is stored, to submit comments highlighting concerns about extending an aging reactor’s lifespan. The organization emphasized citizens’ democratic right to participate in decisions that could directly affect their safety.

The controversy unfolds against South Africa’s broader energy challenges. Koeberg’s two 930MW units provide critical baseload power for a grid that has struggled with reliability. Unit 2 returned to service in late December 2024 after extensive upgrades aimed at enabling long-term operation. The unit plays a significant role in Eskom’s goal to increase generating capacity.

The NNR approved Unit 1’s licence extension to July 2044 in July 2024, providing a precedent for Unit 2’s application. However, the regulator explicitly stated it needed more time to assess Unit 2’s situation, maintaining the existing licence until November 9, 2025 to allow thorough evaluation. This separate timeline suggests the NNR recognized differences between the two units requiring individual assessment.

Whether those differences justify SAFCEI’s concerns or simply reflect normal regulatory caution remains disputed. Eskom maintains both units underwent similar refurbishment programs and operate under consistent safety standards. The utility argues that Unit 2’s condition resembles Unit 1’s, making the approved licence extension for one reactor relevant to evaluating the other.

Nuclear safety regulations typically favor conservative approaches, requiring clear evidence that facilities meet standards rather than assuming compliance. SAFCEI’s argument centers on whether assumptions about Unit 2’s condition, even reasonable ones based on Unit 1 data and planned future testing, provide sufficient basis for a 20-year licence extension. The organization says no, while Eskom and potentially the NNR appear to disagree.

The timing creates pressure on all parties. Unit 2’s current licence expires November 9, giving the NNR limited time to complete its evaluation. Delaying the decision could force Unit 2 offline, removing nearly 1,000MW from the grid during a period when South Africa still faces electricity constraints. However, approving an extension based on incomplete data, if SAFCEI’s characterization is accurate, could pose safety risks.

This tension between energy security and nuclear safety standards isn’t unique to South Africa. Countries worldwide face similar challenges as aging nuclear fleets approach original design life limits. Some extend operations through refurbishment and enhanced monitoring. Others decommission older plants and build new capacity. South Africa’s choices at Koeberg will influence energy policy for decades.