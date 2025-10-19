Faith Film ‘My Private Line to God’ Hits 4 Million Views in Ghana

The faith-based film “My Private Line to God” has surpassed 4 million views in Ghana, highlighting a growing appetite for family-friendly content across the continent, according to a recent press release. The movie, which debuted in 2024, tells the story of a young girl named Joy who discovers the power of prayer through a birthday gift.

Its themes of resilience and community have resonated with audiences, particularly in Ghana, where churches and youth groups have helped drive word-of-mouth promotion. The film’s accessibility on digital platforms like YouTube and Tubi has enabled it to reach viewers in both urban and rural areas.

“My Private Line to God is a phenomenal movie,” said Yussif Abdul Jalil, a Ghanaian viewer. This response underscores the film’s impact in a market increasingly seeking locally relevant, inspirational media.

Producers are now exploring expanded outreach, including community screenings and partnerships with faith-based organizations, to build on this success. The milestone reflects a broader trend toward values-driven entertainment in Africa.