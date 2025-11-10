Faith And Tradition Leaders Demand National Renewal

At the conclusion of the 84th Camp Meeting of The Jesus Christ Apostolic Faith Church, held at its headquarters in Agona Asafo in the Central Region, the General Overseer, Senior Pastor Justice Abban, voiced deep concern over rising indiscipline in Ghana, particularly among the youth. He attributed this trend to the unchecked embrace of freedom of speech and human rights, which he believes have eroded societal norms and accountability.

Pastor Abban lamented the decline in communal responsibility, recalling a time when every child was considered the community’s shared responsibility—regardless of background—and when adults would not hesitate to correct a wayward child. He criticised religious institutions, parents, and government bodies for failing to uphold their roles in nurturing children both at home and in schools.

He warned that unless urgent steps are taken to address this moral decline, the future of the younger generation remains uncertain. He emphasised that any meaningful change must involve traditional leaders, religious organisations, and parents working together. Pastor Abban also called for a review of the national education system, advocating for the reintroduction of measured disciplinary practices to instil moral values in students.

Joining the call for national renewal, the Chief of Agona Asafo and Nimfahen of the Agona Nyakrom Traditional Area, Nana Yamfo Esuako XII, urged the government to intensify efforts against illegal mining, known locally as galamsey. Speaking at the same event, he highlighted the devastating impact of galamsey on Ghana’s river bodies, citing pollution and the use of harmful chemicals that threaten aquatic life and pose serious health risks to nearby communities.

Nana Yamfo Esuako XII called for stricter enforcement and harsher penalties for individuals involved in illegal mining, stressing that only firm action can deter further environmental degradation.