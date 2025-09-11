Fairtrade Africa Targets Continental Trade Transformation

Africa’s largest ethical certification network has unveiled a bold three-year strategy designed to position smallholder farmers as primary beneficiaries of the continent’s emerging economic transformation while building resilience against climate change.

Fairtrade Africa announced its 2026-2028 strategic framework Tuesday, marking the organization’s 20th anniversary with an ambitious plan to harness opportunities from the African Continental Free Trade Area while confronting escalating climate threats facing farmers across 33 countries.

The strategy comes as the AfCFTA promises to boost intra-African trade by over 50%, creating a consumer market projected to reach 1.7 billion people and $6.7 trillion in spending by 2030. However, African farmers simultaneously face mounting pressures from volatile global markets and climate-related disruptions that threaten traditional agricultural systems.

“For 20 years, we have shown that when farmers lead, resilience grows,” said Isaac Tongola, Fairtrade Africa’s Executive Director. The organization represents 697 certified producer organizations spanning 1.45 million smallholder farmers and workers across the continent and Middle East.

Fairtrade Africa’s evolution from certification body to comprehensive development partner reflects broader shifts in global trade toward sustainability compliance and transparency. The organization has delivered over €700 million in Fairtrade Premiums to farmers for community projects and climate adaptation initiatives during its two-decade existence.

The new strategy centers on four strategic pillars addressing immediate market pressures and long-term sustainability challenges. Market access initiatives will tap into AfCFTA’s expanding consumer base while building climate-resilient agricultural systems through regenerative farming practices across hundreds of thousands of hectares.

Producer organization transformation forms another cornerstone, with particular emphasis on empowering women and youth who represent agriculture’s future. Policy advocacy rounds out the approach, strengthening farmer voices in shaping regulations affecting their livelihoods.

Immediate priorities include ensuring smallholder compliance with new European Union deforestation regulations. Fairtrade Africa has already geolocated nearly 100% of its cocoa farms by 2024, providing digital proof of compliance that prevents market exclusion for farmers who might otherwise lose access to key export destinations.

“This strategy is a direct response to our producers’ realities,” explained Madeline Njeri Muga, Fairtrade Africa’s Strategy and Impact Director. The framework provides tools, market connections, and policy support designed to build businesses capable of withstanding economic shocks while generating community prosperity.

The initiative reflects growing recognition that African agricultural transformation requires coordinated approaches addressing market access, climate adaptation, and regulatory compliance simultaneously. Traditional development models focusing on single interventions increasingly prove inadequate for complex challenges facing contemporary smallholder farming.

Fairtrade Africa’s geographic scope spans West, East, Central, and Southern African regions plus Middle East partnerships, with headquarters in Nairobi and regional offices providing localized support. The organization’s producer-owned governance structure ensures farmer priorities drive strategic decisions.

Climate resilience features prominently throughout the strategy, acknowledging that temperature increases and shifting rainfall patterns threaten traditional farming systems across the continent. Regenerative agriculture practices and diversified income streams aim to reduce vulnerability while maintaining productivity.

The three-year plan includes significant budget increases reflecting expanded programmatic ambitions. Total projected income and expenditure of €49.5 million represents an 11% increase over the previous strategic period, with diversified funding sources reducing dependence on traditional donor channels.

Digital innovation receives substantial emphasis, with traceability systems and technological tools designed to meet evolving transparency demands from global buyers. These capabilities position African producers advantageously as sustainability requirements tighten across international markets.

Women and youth empowerment initiatives recognize demographic realities shaping African agriculture’s future. Young people increasingly disengage from farming while gender disparities limit productivity potential, making inclusive approaches essential for sector transformation.

The strategy’s policy advocacy component aims to amplify producer voices in regulatory discussions affecting agricultural trade. This includes engagement with African Union initiatives, national government policies, and international regulations like EU sustainability directives.

Success depends on coordinated implementation across Fairtrade Africa’s regional offices and producer networks. Monitoring and evaluation frameworks will track progress while enabling adaptive management as conditions evolve.

The announcement positions Fairtrade Africa within broader continental discussions about agricultural modernization and economic integration. AfCFTA implementation creates opportunities for increased South-to-South trade while sustainability demands reshape global supply chains.

African agricultural exports face increasing scrutiny regarding environmental and social impacts, making certification and traceability capabilities increasingly valuable for market access. Fairtrade Africa’s established systems provide competitive advantages as these requirements expand.

The strategy’s holistic approach acknowledges interconnections between market dynamics, climate pressures, and social challenges affecting smallholder farmers. Isolated interventions prove insufficient for complex realities requiring integrated solutions spanning technical, financial, and policy dimensions.