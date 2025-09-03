FAGATI has become known for Land Fraud in Kpone Katamanso and its Environs

Gamel Issaka popularly known as Fagati the self-styled Managing Director of Fagati Limited Real Estates Developers Suppliers and General Merchants has earned a reputation as one of the most notorious land fraudsters in the Kpone Katamanso area which includes East Legon Hills.

For years Fagati has been accused of selling the same parcels of land to multiple unsuspecting buyers defrauding families and businesses of millions of cedis. Victims say he lures them with convincing documents and sweet promises only for them to later discover that the lands they paid for have already been sold to others. His activities have left many in shock and financial ruin sparking anger and frustration across communities.

Police sources confirm that Fagati has long been on their radar as numerous complaints continue to pile up against him. His victims describe him as a smooth talker who hides behind his company to present himself as a legitimate businessman while orchestrating one fraudulent deal after another. His name has become synonymous with deceit and dishonesty in Kpone Katamanso and its surrounding areas.

Many who have fallen prey to his schemes insist that he has no regard for the law and thrives on exploiting the desperation of people in need of land. Calls are mounting for law enforcement to take swift and decisive action to put an end to his operations once and for all.

More soon…