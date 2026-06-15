Faé’s Tactical Gamble Pays Off as Diallo Rescues Ivory Coast Against Ecuador

Introduced at halftime to inject pace, the Manchester United winger scored the 90th-minute winner that ended Ecuador’s 19-match unbeaten streak and handed the Elephants a first World Cup win since 2014.

Ivory Coast manager Emerse Faé’s decision to introduce Amad Diallo at halftime proved decisive as the Manchester United winger struck deep into stoppage time to snatch a 1-0 victory over Ecuador at the Philadelphia Stadium, breaking the South Americans’ 19-match unbeaten streak.

Ecuador dominated large stretches of the match and came agonisingly close on multiple occasions. John Yeboah and Alan Minda both struck the crossbar in the opening half-hour, and veteran Enner Valencia also hit the woodwork early in the second half. The South Americans controlled possession with 51 percent and registered ten shots, four on target, as the Elephants struggled to create chances.

Faé had seen enough. He introduced Diallo in the 55th minute to inject pace into an attack that had been blunt in the first half. The adjustment changed the game’s complexion, giving Ecuador’s defence something to worry about for the first time.

In the 89th minute, Wilfried Singo made a lung-busting run down the right flank to deliver the assist. Diallo, calm in the chaos, side-footed the ball into the bottom corner, sending the African supporters in the sold-out crowd of 68,274 into delirium.

The victory marked Ivory Coast’s first World Cup win since the 2014 tournament in Brazil and their first-ever tournament victory against South American opposition. The Elephants finished with 16 shots, four on target, and 49 percent possession.

A report by Accra Street Journal noted that following Day 4 action, Ivory Coast sits second in Group E, level on three points with Germany, who thrashed Curaçao 7-1 earlier in the day. Ivory Coast’s chances of advancing to the Round of 32 have surged to 95 percent, while Ecuador must now fight back in their remaining matches to keep their knockout hopes alive. For Faé, the tactical gamble has transformed the Elephants’ tournament outlook.