Facts: Dr. Bawumia Performed Worst in 8-Year Election Cycle Since 1992

The Data below(flyer attached to this Article) shared by Dr. Prince Hamid Armah, a member of “Rich Ideas Camp” shows that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the Worst Presidential Candidate under 8year cycle of change of government.

Ghana has experienced 8year cycle of change of government since 1992 and these changes were experienced in 2000, 2008, 2016, and 2024.

The Analysis of Data shared by Dr. Prince Hamid Armah indicate that:

1. Mills lost 2000 election with a difference of 13.8%, and 92 Parliamentary Seats.

2. Nana Akufo-Addo lost 2008 election with a difference of 0.46%, and 107 Parliamentary Seats.

3. John Mahama lost 2016 election with a difference of 9.44%, and Parliamentary Seats of 104.

4. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia lost 2024 election with a difference of 14.94%, and Parliamentary Seats of 88.

The aforementioned data shows that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia performed POORLY in 2024.

Mathematically, let do a simple analysis per the data generated by Bawumia’s camp which was shared by Dr. Prince Armah on Facebook in terms of Presidential Performance:

1. Bawumia(2024) minus Mills(2000) = 1.14% (14.94 – 13.8)

This implies that Mills did better than Bawumia comparatively, and again remember that Mills lost 2000 after 2nd round unlike Bawumia who poorly lost 2024 in the 1st round.

Also, Mills was marketed by NDC for only 4 years before 2000 presidential election unlike Dr. Bawumia who was marketed for 16 years by NPP before the 2024 presidential election.

2. Bawumia(2024) minus Akufo-Addo(2008) = 14.48% (14.94 – 0.46)

Remember that Akufo-Addo lost 2008 election after 2nd round unlike Bawumia who poorly lost 2024 in the 1st round. It also imply that, Nana Akufo-Addo performed EXTREMELY WELL & SIGNIFICANTLY BETTER than Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

3. Bawumia(2024) minus Mahama(2016) = 5.5% (14.94 – 9.44)

Remember that both Mahama and Bawumia lost the 2016 and 2024 respectively in the 1st round, and the data show that Mahama did better than Bawumia.

Also, carefully comparing the Parliamentary Performance, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia came across as a WEAK LEADER for the 2024 general election, and the facts backing it are as follows:

1. NDC(2000) minus NPP(2024) = 4 Seats(92 – 88)

2. NPP(2008) minus NPP(2024) = 19 Seats (107 – 88)

3. NDC(2016) minus NPP(2024) = 16 Seats(104 – 88)

Let’s also appreciate that Parliamentary Seats difference between:

1. NPP and NDC in 2000 per Bawumia’s own data was 8 Seats(100-92)

2. NDC and NPP in 2008 per Bawumia’s own data was 8 Seats (115 – 107)

3. NPP and NDC in 2016 per Bawumia’s own data was 65 Seats (169 – 104)

4. NDC and NPP in 2024 per Bawumia’s own data was 96 Seats (184 – 88)

Everything shows that Mahama did extremely better in 2016 than Bawumia in 2024 even in terms of Parliamentary election.

… Signed….

Razak Kojo Opoku(PhD)

Founding President of UP Tradition Institute