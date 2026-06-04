Public policy experts and corporate analysts are calling for a more objective, data-driven approach to discussing major public-private partnerships, following what critics describe as highly inconsistent and contradictory allegations leveled against the operational deal between the National Lottery Authority (NLA) and KGL Technology Limited.

The ongoing media campaign led by the Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah, has come under intense scrutiny. Observers point out that a close review of his public statements reveals fluctuating financial claims that raise serious questions about the credibility and reliability of his assertions.

Shifting Figures and Contradictory Claims

A chronological tracking of social media commentary exposes sharp inconsistencies in the figures presented to the public.

● On 5th August 2025, as captured in the file named FB_IMG_1780508517180.jpg, a post asserted that “the NLA-KGL deal must be abrogated immediately” because “Ghana is losing millions every week.”

● Scarcely six weeks later, on 19th September 2025, another post referenced via the file named FB_IMG_1780508528838.jpg shifted the narrative entirely, questioning how a state business generating “GHC 3 billion” could be given to a private company in exchange for “GHC 170 million.”

● Today, 3rd June 2026, the narrative has shifted yet again. In a new update under the file named FB_IMG_1780508533026.jpg, the claim has altered to state that the deal is about Ghana “loosing close to GHC 1 billion every year.”

“Smart and intelligent investigators substantiate their allegations with concrete facts and verified data,” a corporate governance analyst remarked on the condition of anonymity. “When an commentator continuously throws around vastly inconsistent facts and figures within a short timeframe, it suggests that the underlying analysis may be driven by sentiment rather than audited financial realities.”

What Did the Presidential Committee Actually Say?

The continuous demands for the outright termination of the partnership run contrary to the official findings of state-level investigations.

Contrary to the impression created in these public attacks, the independent committee set up by the President did not validate claims of the state losing “millions every week,” a “GHC 3 billion business,” or “GHC 1 billion every year” due to KGL’s operations.

Crucially, the presidential committee never recommended that the NLA-KGL deal should be abrogated. Instead, the consensus among state oversight bodies has focused on regulatory oversight and contract optimization safeguarding the state’s interests by refining the partnership rather than tearing it down completely. Critics argue that the apparent hostility directed toward KGL has clouded objective judgment, resulting in claims that misinform and mislead followers.

Supporting Ghanaian Industry While Correcting Flaws

Industry stakeholders argue that the focus should remain on building and scaling indigenous Ghanaian enterprises. KGL Technology Limited is a wholly Ghanaian-owned business that has driven digital innovation within the local lottery ecosystem, creating significant employment and keeping capital within the domestic economy.

The prevailing view among economic pragmatists is that the KGL-NLA partnership must be encouraged and sustained, while any identified administrative or structural flaws are systematically corrected.

Abrogating contracts based on fluctuating public allegations threatens investor confidence and undermines the growth of local champions. The path forward for Ghana’s public sector lies in rigorous, data-backed oversight that protects the national purse while actively empowering Ghanaian businesses to thrive.