FABAG Disputes Tema Port Claims on Operational Recovery

The Food and Beverages Association of Ghana (FABAG) has directly contradicted recent assurances from Tema Port management that operational challenges have been resolved, alleging instead that conditions at the facility have deteriorated to their worst level in over two decades.

In a press release, the association representing major importers of bulk food and beverage commodities described the port’s public statements as fundamentally misaligned with ground realities. FABAG maintains its members are experiencing severe operational disruptions, with internal sources indicating performance has fallen to levels not seen in 23 years.

The association reports cargo discharge rates at the bulk and bagged cargo section have collapsed dramatically. Vessels that previously discharged an average minimum of approximately 2,000 metric tonnes daily now manage only around 200 metric tonnes, representing a decline of nearly 90 percent. This sharp reduction has created devastating consequences for importers, manufacturers, and dependent supply chains, according to FABAG.

The group dismissed port management claims that introducing a 24-hour shift system has improved productivity. Instead, FABAG pointed to inadequate staffing levels, low worker morale, and unresolved labour grievances as continuing to undermine throughput and operational efficiency.

Vessel turnaround times have worsened significantly, the association says. Ships are experiencing prolonged berthing periods, slow cargo evacuation, and inconsistent loading schedules. These delays are driving up demurrage, storage, and logistics costs throughout the supply chain.

Three vessels currently discharging bulk and bagged cargo are already accruing substantial demurrage charges, FABAG disclosed. The association warned these additional costs will ultimately transfer to importers, local manufacturers, and Ghanaian consumers through higher prices.

FABAG expressed concern over what it characterized as a growing disconnect between official communications from port authorities and the experiences of port users. “Minimizing the situation does not solve the problem. It rather worsens uncertainty and erodes confidence,” the association stated.

The group stressed that Tema Port remains a critical national asset, with inefficiencies having direct implications for inflation, food security, manufacturing competitiveness, and overall economic growth. Public relations assurances cannot replace tangible operational improvements, it argued.

“The problem at the Port of Tema persists, and they must be addressed urgently and decisively,” FABAG said.

The association called for immediate and transparent engagement among the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), port management, labour unions, and key port users. It also urged independent verification of port performance data, including vessel turnaround times and cargo dwell times, alongside urgent corrective measures to restore efficiency, reliability, and predictability.

FABAG emphasized that while it remains open to constructive engagement with authorities, it will continue speaking out when operational failures threaten local business survival and consumer welfare.