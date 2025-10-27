FABAG Demands Import Tax Overhaul as Smuggling Drains Ghana’s Revenue

The Food and Beverages Association of Ghana (FABAG) has called on the Ministry of Finance to urgently overhaul the country’s import tax regime ahead of the 2026 Budget Statement, warning that high duties and complex port procedures are fueling a smuggling crisis that’s bleeding the nation of hundreds of millions of cedis weekly.

In a statement released on October 27, FABAG described smuggling as a highly organized, well-funded criminal network that threatens Ghana’s industrial base and tax system. The association estimates that Ghana loses hundreds of millions of cedis every week through unmonitored smuggling at both official and unofficial entry points.

“This issue transcends economics, it is a matter of national security and survival,” FABAG warned, calling for immediate reforms to protect Ghana’s borders, sustain local industries, and preserve jobs.

Recent intelligence from border communities and industry partners shows sharp increases in smuggling of rice, cooking oil, sugar, alcoholic beverages, and textiles. These goods enter Ghana untaxed and are often of substandard quality, undermining local industries and eroding investor confidence.

FABAG described the situation as “a double tragedy” where honest traders face rigorous tax regimes and levies while criminal networks prosper unchecked. The association argues that compliant businesses are being unfairly penalized while smugglers reap huge profits, creating an unlevel playing field that discourages legitimate trade.

The group emphasized that Ghana cannot continue losing such vast revenue while simultaneously burdening ordinary Ghanaians and businesses with higher electricity and water tariffs. This disconnect, they argue, places an unfair burden on citizens while allowing billions to slip through inadequate border controls.

As Finance Minister prepares to present the 2026 Budget, FABAG has demanded a full overhaul of the import tax regime, describing high duties and complex port procedures as major drivers of smuggling. The association contends that when import costs become prohibitively high, traders naturally seek cheaper alternatives outside formal channels.

FABAG Chairman John Awuni disclosed that most importers are now routing their imports through Togo and Côte d’Ivoire, a trend clearly visible in imports data. This diversion not only robs Ghana of legitimate tax revenue but also weakens the cedi and diminishes investor confidence in the country’s business environment.

The smuggling crisis extends beyond food and beverages. In the 2023 to 2024 season, an estimated 160,000 tonnes of cocoa were illegally moved across borders, representing over one third of Ghana’s total cocoa output. Given that cocoa accounts for 15 percent of Ghana’s overall GDP, these losses have significant implications for national development.

FABAG has called on the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, the Ministry of Trade and Industry, and national security agencies to intensify enforcement efforts at borders. The association urged the deployment of advanced surveillance technologies and stronger collaboration with border communities to curb the menace.

However, the group insists that enforcement alone won’t solve the problem. Without addressing the root causes, particularly the tax regime that makes smuggling economically attractive, any enforcement measures will only provide temporary relief.

The association’s statement comes at a critical time as the government grapples with revenue challenges and seeks to maintain fiscal stability. FABAG argues that reforming the import tax system could actually increase government revenue by bringing more trade into formal channels, rather than pushing it underground.

“The government cannot afford to delay,” FABAG concluded. “We must act now to protect our borders, support local industries, and secure the future of our economy before it’s too late.”

FABAG said it remains committed to supporting government efforts aimed at strengthening border controls and creating a fair business environment for all compliant traders. The association believes that with the right policy reforms, Ghana can turn the tide against smuggling while boosting legitimate trade and protecting local industries.