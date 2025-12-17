Eye Care Specialist Shares Five Essential Tips to Combat Winter Dryness

Studies show that dry eye symptoms can worsen by up to 40 percent in winter, with diagnoses rising by 3 to 4 percent compared to summer months. An eye care specialist from Overnight Glasses has shared five essential recommendations to protect eyes during the cold season and prevent long term damage.

Indoor humidity can fall below 20 percent during cold months, destabilizing the eye tear film and drying out the ocular surface, according to the specialist. These seasonal shifts also intensify digital strain, as winter screen time often increases by 30 to 40 percent, which sharply reduces blink rates and worsens dry eye symptoms. The expert has provided specific recommendations to minimize winter irritation risks.

The first recommendation involves drinking electrolytes to help prevent eye dryness. Winter dehydration weakens the tear film, but an American Journal of Ophthalmology study reported a 15 percent improvement in tear film stability when hydration was supported by electrolytes, which help the body absorb and hold water more efficiently. The specialist recommends sodium at a maximum of 1,500 to 2,300 milligrams per day from food, potassium at 400 to 3,800 milligrams per day from foods like bananas and potatoes, and magnesium at 300 to 410 milligrams per day from diet depending on age and gender.

The second tip involves using hypochlorous acid (HOCl) to keep eyelashes clean and kill bacteria. Hypochlorous acid is a gentle antimicrobial solution that reduces bacterial buildup along the lash line, a key factor in winter related blepharitis. A clinical study found that a 0.01 percent hypochlorous acid solution reduced staphylococcal bacteria by 99.6 percent within 20 minutes, improving eyelid hygiene and supporting tear film stability. The specialist warns that even small amounts of debris can trigger inflammation in winter.

Using eye lubricants at night rather than in the morning forms the third recommendation. Harsh winter weather causes tears to evaporate faster overnight, drying the eyes. Research shows that applying lubricants at night significantly heals the eye’s surface, resulting in a mean reduction of 3.4 units in corneal damage, leading to much healthier eyes upon waking. Thick gels or ointments create a long lasting protective seal while you sleep, with recommended dosages of 1 to 2 drops of thick gel drops or one thin strip of eye ointments right before bed.

The fourth tip focuses on wearing polarized lenses to cut snow glare. Snow glare can cause photokeratitis, a sunburn of the eye, and the reflection can send up to 80 percent of ultraviolet radiation back toward the eyes. Polarized sunglass lenses can reduce light glare and eyestrain by 99 to 100 percent in such conditions, improving both vision and safety in the sun. Snow glare makes light appear 10 to 12 times brighter than non snowy surfaces, while ultraviolet exposure increases by 4 to 6 percent for every 300 meters of altitude.

The fifth recommendation involves eating zinc and taurine together for low light winter vision. Research shows that zinc and taurine work together to support retinal structure and visual signaling. Zinc supports enzymes involved in photoreceptor metabolism, while taurine protects cells from oxidative stress and helps regulate calcium. Zinc can be found in oysters, lean beef, pumpkin seeds, and chickpeas, while taurine is found in scallops, clams, squid, eggs, and dairy products.

The specialist emphasizes that these small habits can make winter eye care much easier to handle, but advises people to always check with their doctor before trying any new eye care routine. For winter dryness, the expert recommends choosing preservative free lubricating drops with oil components to help keep the tear film stable, using a humidifier indoors, and wearing sunglasses outdoors to reduce the impact of cold air.

The specialist also cautions against overusing electrolyte powders, noting that moderation is key because excess can cause more imbalance than benefit. For polarized lenses, the expert notes that not all lenses fit all eyes, and high contrast amber can be too strong for light sensitive users, who typically benefit from glare cutting grey or green tints. Keeping eyelids clean, washing hands before touching eyes, and avoiding harsh products around the lash area can help prevent irritation during winter months.