EYA Foundation Supports Kwaku Bua Basic School with Educational Materials

As part of its efforts to promote quality teaching and learning in Ghana, the EYA Foundation for African Leaders has donated essential educational materials to the Kwaku Bua D/A Basic School in the Western North Region.

The donation comprised 20 school desks, 400 exercise books, two boxes of reading books, ministry materials from the Christian Empowerment Youth Centre (CEYC), and three packs of sweets for the pupils.

The foundation’s team embarked on an 11-hour journey from Accra to the remote community near Sehwi Bekwai to deliver the support.

Before the intervention, many pupils of Kwaku Bua D/A Basic School were compelled to sit on the floor during lessons due to a lack of furniture. The donation has therefore brought great relief to both the students and the community.

Presenting the items, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the EYA Foundation for African Leaders, Dr. Esther Yesutor Agbozo, said the initiative formed part of the organization’s ongoing commitment to support education and youth development in deprived communities.

“This donation is not only about providing furniture and books; it’s about restoring hope and encouraging young people to believe in their potential,” Dr. Agbozo stated.

She added that the foundation is dedicated to creating opportunities that empower the next generation of African leaders, particularly those in underserved areas who often face challenges in accessing quality education.

The Chief of Kwaku Bua, who received the items on behalf of the school and community, expressed deep appreciation to the foundation, describing the gesture as a historic moment for the village. He noted that the support would significantly enhance teaching and learning and appealed to other benevolent organizations to follow the foundation’s example.

The event was attended by the Chief of Kwaku Bua and his elders, the Chief of the neighboring Kwadjo Du community, representatives from the District Education Office, teachers, pupils, and community members.

The EYA Foundation reaffirmed its commitment to continue partnering with local communities to address educational challenges and inspire young people to become responsible leaders of change across Africa.