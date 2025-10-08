EYA Foundation Supports Happy Family Orphanage Home

The EYA Foundation for African Leaders has donated essential items to the Happy Family Orphanage Home at Kwashieman in Accra to support the welfare and development of the children.

The gesture, led by the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Dr. Esther Yesutor Agbozo, forms part of the organization’s broader mission to empower communities and provide equal opportunities for all, regardless of their background or life circumstances.

The outreach began with an interactive and motivational session, during which volunteers from the foundation comprising professionals from various fields engaged the children in discussions about self-belief, hard work, and resilience.

The volunteers encouraged the children to remain focused on their goals and assured them that their current situation does not determine their future.

Dr. Agbozo, addressing the children and caregivers, said the foundation believes that kindness and encouragement can help shape a brighter future for young people, especially those in vulnerable conditions.

“We want these children to know that they are loved, valued, and capable of achieving anything they set their minds to,” she said.

The foundation later presented a range of items, including food supplies, toiletries, and learning materials, to the head of the orphanage on behalf of the beneficiaries.

The donation, according to the management of the home, will go a long way in supporting the daily needs of the children and improving their welfare.

As part of the visit, Dr. Agbozo also used the occasion to recognize and reward some members of the EYA Foundation who had demonstrated exceptional dedication, creativity, and leadership in the previous year.

She explained that acknowledging the contributions of team members fosters motivation and strengthens the foundation’s collective vision.

“This recognition is not just a celebration of individual effort; it is a reminder that every act of service, no matter how small, contributes to our shared goal of making a difference,” Dr. Agbozo noted.

The management of the Orphanage expressed profound gratitude to the foundation for its generosity and continued interest in the welfare of underprivileged children.

They also appealed to other corporate bodies and individuals to emulate the example of the EYA Foundation by extending similar acts of kindness to vulnerable groups.

The EYA Foundation for African Leaders continues to implement initiatives across the country aimed at empowering young people, supporting education, and promoting leadership and social development in underserved communities.