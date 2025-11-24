EY Ghana urges businesses to embrace AI as it emerges

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is on track to become one of the world’s most powerful economic engines, and Ghanaian businesses must act quickly to stay competitive, leaders from EY Ghana have urged at the UK–Ghana Chamber of Commerce (UKGCC)–EY Ghana “AI & the Future of Work” seminar held in Accra.



Addressing business executives, policymakers, and technology professionals, Nah–Abiah Al-Hassan, Senior Manager at EY Ghana, cautioned that Ghanaian organisations risk falling behind in the next wave of global economic transformation if they fail to prepare their workforce for an AI-driven future.

She revealed that Sub-Saharan Africa is expected to generate up to 230 million digital jobs by 2030, presenting major opportunities for Ghana provided companies make strategic investments today.

Al-Hassan explained that workplaces worldwide are transitioning from manual and digitised systems to intelligent, AI-powered processes that improve decision-making, enhance productivity, and unlock new forms of human creativity.

Drawing insights from the EY Work Reimagined Survey 2025, she highlighted critical trends shaping the future of work, saying 88% of employees already use AI for basic tasks, only 12% have received meaningful AI training, 37% fear losing expertise due to heavy AI dependence, 64% report increased workload pressure, and 56% bring their own AI tools to work due to limited organisational support.

“These numbers show that while interest in AI is high, structured readiness remains low,” she stressed, adding that companies must intentionally develop AI literacy, invest in upskilling, and cultivate continuous learning cultures.

She urged business leaders to design human-centric workflows that balance machine intelligence with employee well-being. “Communicate clearly, build trust, and design human-centric workflows that enhance, not overwhelm, employees,” she said. “AI transformation is both a business journey and a people journey. Start small, pilot, learn, and scale.”

Martin Bortey, Associate Partner at EY Ghana, expanded on the economic significance of AI, noting that the global AI market, currently valued at $1.56 trillion, is projected to surge to $15.7 trillion by 2030.

He explained that throughout history, economic eras have been defined by dominant sources of wealth—from agriculture in the agrarian age, to machinery during the industrial revolution, and now technology in the digital age.

“The big question is whether AI will be the next major driver of wealth creation,” Bortey noted. “It’s food for thought, and something we must take seriously.”

Bortey described the differing attitudes of business leaders toward AI—from sceptics to cautious dabblers, opportunists, and forward thinkers who see AI as a tool to empower, not replace, human potential.

“At EY, we believe AI should be embraced boldly. It’s not here to take our jobs; it’s here to improve outcomes and transform how we work,” he said.

A major highlight of the seminar was a panel discussion featuring Franklin Eleblu, Chief Solutions Architect, IT Consortium; Julian Owusu, Founder of Build the Company; Elikplim Kitsikpui, Senior Manager in EY Ghana’s Technology Consulting team; and moderated by EY Ghana’s Tracy Gyebi. The panel proffered practical tools and insights to help Ghanaian businesses and professionals prepare for the future of work.

Representing the UKGCC, Shirgade Laryea, Senior Trade Services Manager, noted that the seminar marks the start of a dedicated ‘Digitalisation’ series co-hosted with EY Ghana. She encouraged businesses eager to leverage AI for growth, as well as HR practitioners, policymakers, regulators, and educators driving Ghana’s digital future, to participate in subsequent sessions.

“Joining these sessions will give you the confidence and knowledge to drive digital transformation in your organisations,” she said. “You will gain practical tools and technologies to improve operations and position your business to fully benefit from the AI revolution.”