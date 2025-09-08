ExxonMobil Deploys AI Drones in Angola Operations

ExxonMobil is replacing traditional rope-access inspections with autonomous drones and 3D sonar imaging across its deepwater operations in Angola, cutting inspection times by 60 percent while enhancing safety protocols.

The American energy giant unveiled the technology transformation at the Angola Oil & Gas 2025 summit in Luanda, demonstrating how artificial intelligence is revolutionizing offshore maintenance across its three deepwater blocks covering nearly two million acres.

ExxonMobil operates stakes in three deepwater blocks in Angola, including legacy asset Block 17, where the company is transitioning from hazardous manual inspections to technology-centered approaches that eliminate human risk exposure.

Vera Veloso, Integrity Engineering Supervisor at ExxonMobil, explained how the drone deployment allows continuous operations without shutdowns during routine inspections. The technology enables real-time data collection from previously inaccessible locations while maintaining operational integrity.

“These drones can reach hazardous areas without human intervention, boosting safety and efficiency while allowing inspections without shutting down operations,” Veloso said during the pre-conference session.

The company combines aerial drone technology with echoscope systems that use 3D sonar imaging to capture accurate underwater data in zero-visibility conditions. The integration significantly improves safety, reduces inspection time, and enhances data quality across subsea infrastructure monitoring.

Beyond immediate applications, ExxonMobil plans to deploy AI-driven robotics and autonomous drones for visual, acoustic and ultrasonic inspections at unmanned locations. The expansion includes AI-powered digital twins for predictive maintenance and advanced connectivity through 5G and Starlink networks.

The echoscope technology validates trench dimensions and identifies anomalies around subsea infrastructure with precision previously impossible using conventional methods. The system eliminates visibility limitations that traditionally hampered underwater surveys and maintenance operations.

Angola’s deepwater blocks contain world-class development opportunities with approximately 10 billion oil-equivalent barrels of gross recoverable resource potential, making operational efficiency critical for ExxonMobil’s African strategy.

The technology rollout reflects broader industry trends toward automation in offshore operations, where safety regulations and operational costs drive innovation. ExxonMobil invests approximately one billion dollars annually in new technologies across its global operations.

Angola represents a strategic market for ExxonMobil’s deepwater expertise, with the country ranking among Africa’s largest oil producers. The drone technology deployment positions the company to maximize extraction efficiency while meeting stringent environmental and safety standards.

The autonomous inspection capability addresses longstanding challenges in offshore maintenance, where weather conditions and safety protocols often delayed critical infrastructure assessments. Real-time monitoring capabilities enable preventive maintenance strategies that reduce operational disruptions.