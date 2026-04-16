ExxonMobil, bp Return as Gabon Courts Oil Investors in Paris

Gabon is mounting one of its most ambitious international oil and gas investment drives in years, with major energy companies re-entering its offshore sector and a formal presentation to global investors scheduled for Paris later this month.

Clotaire Kondja, Minister of Petroleum and Gas, will represent Gabon’s investment agenda at the Invest in African Energy (IAE) Forum in Paris on April 22 and 23, where the country will position itself as a multi-entry destination for global oil and gas investment.

The push comes backed by tangible corporate commitments. In October 2025, ExxonMobil signed a memorandum of understanding with Gabon’s Ministry of Petroleum and Gas to evaluate deepwater and ultra-deepwater blocks, marking its re-entry into Central Africa. Days later, bp signed a parallel memorandum of understanding for the same frontier acreage. Both agreements follow the government’s announcement of new offshore licensing rounds for 2026, targeting roughly 70 percent of Gabon’s offshore acreage that remains open to exploration.

Exploration activity is already producing early results. In March 2026, Assala Energy announced a hydrocarbon encounter at its Magoga-A well in the Mutamba Iroru II license, with preliminary data showing 8 metres of pay in the Gamba Sandstone formation. On Gabon’s offshore Ngulu block, ReconAfrica is reprocessing three-dimensional seismic data across a 1,214 square kilometre area hosting the Loba oil discovery and over 28 identified prospects, aiming for drill-ready status by the end of the year.

On the production side, VAALCO Energy launched its Phase Three drilling campaign at the Etame Marin block in the fourth quarter of 2025, with the first development well coming online in January 2026. The campaign spans the Etame, SEENT and Ebouri platforms, targeting gross output of 20,000 to 23,000 barrels per day and contributing to VAALCO’s broader guidance of 225 percent organic production growth by 2030.

Gabon’s wider energy ambitions extend beyond oil. The state-owned Gabon Oil Company (GOC) has expanded rapidly through strategic acquisitions, including Tullow Oil’s Gabonese assets and Assala Energy, raising national production to nearly 50,000 barrels per day under its portfolio. Key gas projects under development include the Cap Lopez liquefied natural gas terminal, a $2 billion investment by Perenco featuring a floating LNG unit slated to begin production in 2026, and the Port-Gentil LNG facility, a $983 million joint venture with GOC.

To sharpen its regulatory framework for investors, Gabon’s government plans to introduce separate hydrocarbon codes, an Oil Code and a Gas Code, to replace the current Hydrocarbons Code. The new regime is intended to provide sector-specific fiscal and legal frameworks and give investors clearer terms.

Minister Kondja’s delegation also travelled to Washington in March 2026 to present energy investment opportunities directly to United States officials and investors, reinforcing Gabon’s commitment to active engagement with international capital markets.

The IAE 2026 forum is designed to connect African energy markets with global investors and serves as a key platform for deal-making ahead of African Energy Week later in the year.