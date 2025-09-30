Exxon Mobil Cuts 2,000 Jobs Globally as Oil Sector Downturn Deepens

Exxon Mobil Corp will lay off 2,000 workers globally as part of a long-term restructuring plan, affecting about 3% to 4% of the company’s global workforce, the energy giant confirmed Tuesday in the latest sign that falling oil prices are forcing major producers to slash costs aggressively.

The company employed 61,000 people globally at the end of 2024, making the cuts relatively modest in percentage terms but still significant in an industry already reeling from widespread layoffs. There are no planned job cuts in the U.S., and layoffs announced Monday at Canadian oil producer Imperial Oil, of which Exxon is a majority owner, account for about half of the broader cuts, according to a company spokesperson.

The Texas-based oil major framed the decision as part of efforts to improve efficiency by consolidating operations. “Our global office network was established decades ago under very different circumstances,” an Exxon spokesperson said. “To support the collaboration so critical to our success, we are aligning our global footprint with our operating model and bringing our teams together.”

In practical terms, that means reducing overlapping roles and concentrating teams in fewer locations—a strategy other oil giants have adopted as they grapple with weaker profitability.

Exxon’s move fits a broader pattern across the sector. BP confirmed it would reduce 5% of its staff in January, while Chevron reported a 20% cut in February. ConocoPhillips said earlier this month it would cut 20% to 25% of employees, which could mean between 2,600 and 3,250 job losses.

Chevron, the second-largest U.S. oil producer after Exxon, said in February that it would lay off up to 20% of its global workforce and expand the use of global centers, including an engineering hub in Bengaluru.

The catalyst behind these cuts is straightforward: crude prices have tumbled as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies increased output while demand remains uncertain. Benchmark Brent crude futures are down about 10.5% year-to-date, impacted by increased OPEC+ output and persistent demand uncertainty tied to U.S. trade policy.

That price pressure is hitting employment hard across major producing regions. U.S. oil and gas production jobs fell by 4,700 in the first six months of this year, Texas labor market statistics showed.

Activity levels in key U.S. producing states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico declined slightly in the third quarter, with several industry executives reporting significant delays in investment decisions in response to price volatility, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas survey.

For workers in the sector, the layoffs represent a return to the boom-and-bust cycles that have defined oil and gas employment for decades. While the industry experienced growth in recent years, weak prices are forcing companies to prioritize cost discipline over expansion.

Exxon’s restructuring continues a pattern established when it completed its $60 billion acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources last year, which resulted in nearly 400 job cuts in Texas as the company eliminated redundant positions.

What makes the current downturn particularly challenging is that it’s happening while companies are simultaneously investing in energy transition projects and facing pressure to maintain shareholder returns. That leaves them caught between the need to cut costs in traditional operations and the pressure to fund future growth areas.

For now, consolidation and efficiency are the watchwords across the industry, with office hubs replacing dispersed operations and workforce reductions becoming the norm rather than the exception.