Extraordinary Virtual Meeting Of The ECOWAS Mediation And Security Council (MSC) On Guinea-Bissau

27 November 2025 Under the chairmanship of H.E. Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone and Chairperson of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, the ECOWAS Mediation and Security Council (MSC) convened virtually at the level of Heads of State and Government to assess the unfolding situation in the Republic of Guinea-Bissau.

Attendance

The meeting brought together several Heads of State and senior representatives, including:

– H.E. Jose Maria Pereira Neves, President of Cabo Verde

– H.E. John Mahama, President of Ghana

– H.E. Joseph N. Boakai, President of Liberia

– H.E. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of Nigeria

– H.E. Bassirou Diomaye Faye, President of Senegal

– H.E. Julius Maada Bio, President of Sierra Leone

– H.E. Tiemoko Meyliet Kone, Vice President of Côte d’Ivoire

– H.E. Olushegun Adjadi Bakari, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Benin

– H.E. Sering Modou Njie, Minister of Foreign Affairs of The Gambia

– H.E. Yackoley Kokou Johnson, Minister of State for Cooperation of Togo

Also in attendance were:

– H.E. Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission

– H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission

– H.E. Leonardo Santos Simão, UN Special Representative and Head of UNOWAS

– H.E. Dr. Carlos Pinto Pereira, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Guinea-Bissau

– H.E. Baba Kamara, ECOWAS Special Envoy on Terrorism and Head of the Election Observation Mission

Key Deliberations and Decisions

– The MSC reviewed the report of the ECOWAS Commission President on Guinea-Bissau.

– Members expressed grave concern over the political crisis, noting that it comes just days after citizens demonstrated resilience and democratic commitment in the 23 November 2025 presidential and parliamentary elections.

– The MSC strongly condemned the coup d’état of 26 November 2025, calling for the immediate and unconditional restoration of constitutional order.

– It rejected any attempt to undermine the democratic process or subvert the will of the people.

– The MSC demanded that coup leaders respect the electoral process and allow the National Electoral Commission to declare the election results without delay.

– It called for the immediate release of all detained officials, including President Umaro Sissoco Embaló, electoral staff, and political figures.

– Coup leaders were held individually and collectively responsible for the safety of citizens, residents, and detainees.

– The MSC urged guarantees for the security and safe passage of ECOWAS and international election observers.

– In line with the 2001 ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance, Guinea-Bissau was suspended from all ECOWAS decision-making bodies until constitutional order is restored.

– A High-Level Mediation Mission was mandated, led by the Chair of the Authority and comprising:

– H.E. Faure Gnassingbé, President of Togo

– H.E. Jose Maria Pereira Neves, President of Cabo Verde

– H.E. Bassirou Diomaye Faye, President of Senegal

– Accompanied by the ECOWAS Commission President

– The MSC urged the Armed Forces of Guinea-Bissau to return to barracks and respect their constitutional role.

– The ECOWAS Stabilization Support Mission in Guinea-Bissau (ESSMGB) was directed to continue safeguarding state institutions.

– The MSC reaffirmed its resolve to remain seized of the matter and to employ all measures available under the 2001 Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance and the 2012 Supplementary Act on Sanctions, including sanctions against those undermining democracy.