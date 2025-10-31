Extradition Processes Can Take Years, Former Free Zones Boss Explains

Bringing individuals back from foreign countries to face legal proceedings in Ghana is far more complicated than many people realize, according to Albert Kwadwo Twum Boafo, a civil engineer and former Chief Executive of the Ghana Free Zones Authority.

Speaking about the ongoing case involving Ken Ofori-Atta, Twum Boafo shed light on the legal maze that authorities must navigate when seeking extradition from countries like the United States. The process isn’t just about filing paperwork and waiting; it involves multiple layers of judicial scrutiny that can stretch across several years.

During an interview on GHOne TV monitored by MyNewsGh, Twum Boafo explained that the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and the Attorney General’s office are currently working to build a case that satisfies U.S. legal standards. Even though Ghana and the United States have a mutual legal agreement in place, that doesn’t automatically make extradition simple or quick.

The former Free Zones Authority boss pointed to previous cases involving money launderers where the entire process consumed six years. That’s not because anyone was dragging their feet, but because evidence had to be meticulously examined and validated by Ghanaian courts before foreign authorities would even consider the request seriously.

“Our judges, rightfully so, scrutinise extradition requests to the T,” Twum Boafo noted. He emphasized that judicial systems in both countries have legitimate reasons for this thoroughness. No nation wants to hand over its citizens without being absolutely certain the request is legally sound and not politically motivated.

This reciprocal caution works both ways. When Ghana seeks someone from America, U.S. courts will examine whether the individual might face political persecution rather than genuine justice. Similarly, when the U.S. requests extradition from Ghana, local courts apply the same rigorous standards.

Twum Boafo’s comments provide important context for public discussions about high-profile cases. While acknowledging that Ken Ofori-Atta has questions to answer regarding his economic stewardship as a former Finance Minister, he stressed that proper legal channels cannot be bypassed, no matter how urgent public sentiment might be.

The collaboration between the OSP and the Attorney General’s office serves a specific purpose: ensuring every step is properly documented and that judicial oversight is maintained throughout. This approach might seem frustratingly slow to observers, but it’s designed to protect the integrity of the legal process and prevent wrongful extraditions.

International extradition cases require prosecutors to demonstrate that the alleged offenses would be considered crimes in both countries, that sufficient evidence exists, and that the accused person’s rights will be protected upon return. These requirements create natural delays, especially when dealing with complex financial matters that span multiple jurisdictions.

The six-year timeline Twum Boafo referenced for previous money laundering cases illustrates why managing public expectations is crucial. Legal processes involving international cooperation simply don’t move at the speed of social media commentary or political pressure.

For anyone following the Ofori-Atta matter, Twum Boafo’s insights suggest patience will be necessary. The wheels of international justice turn slowly, but they’re designed that way deliberately. The alternative would be rushed proceedings that might fail legal challenges or compromise the fairness that underpins credible judicial systems.

As Ghana continues strengthening its anti-corruption mechanisms, understanding these procedural realities helps explain why some high-profile cases take longer to resolve than the public might prefer. The focus, according to Twum Boafo, remains on following established legal protocols rather than taking shortcuts that could undermine the entire process.