Extradition of Former Finance Minister Now in Hands of US Authorities — Ayine

The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, says the decision on whether former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta will be extradited to Ghana now rests entirely with authorities in the United States.

Speaking at the government’s Accountability Series on Thursday, December 18, 2025, Dr Ayine revealed that his office has completed all required processes and formally transmitted an extradition request to US authorities.

The request, which also includes alleged accomplice Ernest Darko Akore, stems from investigations by the Office of the Special Prosecutor into claims that Mr Ofori-Atta caused financial loss to the state in the Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML) case.

Dr Ayine explained that although the OSP submitted its initial request on November 19, 2025, a technical review by the International Cooperation Unit of the Attorney-General’s Department identified procedural and documentation gaps.

“These were not fatal issues, but they had to be cured to meet international legal standards,” he noted.

Following a formal request for additional information on November 25, the OSP responded on December 9, 2025, providing all supplementary materials required to complete the extradition package.

With the documentation finalised, the Attorney-General’s office forwarded the request to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on December 10, 2025, for transmission to the US Department of Justice.

“At this point, it is left to the authorities of the United States, especially the judicial authorities, to determine whether there is sufficient basis for the two accused persons to be extradited to Ghana to stand trial,” Dr Ayine stated.

He described the development as a significant milestone in efforts to ensure accountability in high-profile financial crime investigations.