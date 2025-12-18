Extradition Battle: Ofori-Atta’s Legal Team Will Not Deter Ghana – Attorney General

The Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, says the decision by former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to hire high-profile lawyers in the United States will not derail Ghana’s pursuit of his extradition.

Speaking at the government’s Accountability Series on Thursday, December 18, 2025, Dr Ayine confirmed that Mr Ofori-Atta has assembled a formidable legal team to challenge the extradition request recently submitted by Ghana to US authorities.

Dr Ayine described the move as expected, noting that extradition proceedings in the United States typically involve intense legal contestation. He explained that individuals facing extradition are entitled to challenge the process at various stages of the US federal judicial system.

“In the US, extradition is handled by the federal courts. The individual involved can challenge the process at the district court, appeal to the circuit court, and even go as far as the Supreme Court,” he said.

Despite the anticipated legal battles, the Attorney General maintained that Ghana remains confident in its request, emphasising that the country has followed all required legal and diplomatic procedures.

He further indicated that while the process may take time due to the layers of judicial scrutiny involved, Ghanaian authorities are prepared to see it through to its conclusion.

“The outcome will ultimately be decided by the US courts, and we are confident in the strength of our case,” Dr Ayine added.