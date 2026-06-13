Extradited MASLOC Ex Boss Moves To Appeal Conviction

Sedina Tamakloe Attionu, the former state microfinance chief extradited from the United States last week to serve 10 years, is moving to challenge her conviction at Ghana’s Court of Appeal.

Attionu, who ran the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) from 2013 to 2016, arrived in Accra on 9 June after US Marshals arrested her in Nevada and a US court cleared her transfer, the first extradition from the United States to Ghana since 2009. An Accra High Court convicted her in absentia in April 2024 on 72 counts, among them stealing, money laundering and causing financial loss to the state, and found that her time at the agency cost the state close to GH¢90 million.

She did not return from a medical trip years ago and was tried in her absence, a point her side is expected to press on appeal. Legal practitioner Justice Yankson, while backing her right to appeal, has argued she received due process and was present for part of the original trial. A separate question has surfaced over whether some of her sentence has already elapsed, since a sentence legally starts when it is pronounced.

New Patriotic Party (NPP) communicator Awal Mohammed, speaking on Joy Prime, said he would not be surprised to see Attionu go to court and even win bail while she appeals, comparing her position to others who have used legal processes to change the direction of their cases. He did not question the conviction, but said what happens next will be settled in court, not in political debate.

He cited the case of US based commentator Kelvin Taylor, who he said got a court to overturn a step against him despite an outstanding warrant.

Her return has been held up as a test of Ghana’s ability to reach convicted officials who leave the country, and anti corruption groups welcomed it. Her co accused, former chief operating officer Daniel Axim, was jailed for five years.