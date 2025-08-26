Export agency seeks new firms at “This Is Ghana” showcase

The Ghana Export Promotion Authority plans to scout promising small businesses at next month’s “This Is Ghana Exhibition” while educating entrepreneurs about global market opportunities.

GEPA will establish an information booth at the September 6-7 event in Accra, offering practical guidance on export certification, standards and market entry requirements to thousands of expected visitors at Efua Sutherland Children’s Park.

The authority sees the exhibition as more than a branding exercise. Project Director Alexander Dadzawa said the platform offers a strategic opportunity to identify new businesses and integrate them into Ghana’s export ecosystem.

“We have agreed to be a partner of ‘This Is Ghana’ exhibition for the single purpose that we want to use it also to educate the Ghanaian public a lot more about the necessity to export made-in-Ghana products,” Dadzawa explained in an interview.

The two-day showcase has grown into Ghana’s largest platform for homegrown products and services, bringing together artisans, innovators, manufacturers and tech entrepreneurs. Interactive displays, live demonstrations and networking sessions highlight Ghanaian creativity for local and international audiences.

For GEPA, the event presents a chance to discover businesses operating outside its current network. Dadzawa acknowledged the authority cannot track every Ghanaian producer, making the exhibition valuable for expanding its reach.

“We are also going to use that opportunity to scout for new companies and products. We cannot pretend that we are familiar with all the production of Ghanaian products going on in Ghana,” he noted.

The scouting process involves on-site product assessment to determine export readiness. Companies meeting international standards could quickly join GEPA’s business development programs, gaining access to market intelligence, trade facilitation services and overseas buyer connections.

“When we go there and we partner, we will be able to spot new companies that are not registered with GEPA, we assess their products, if they meet the export requirement, bingo, we are in for business,” Dadzawa said.

The authority’s booth will handle immediate registration for interested entrepreneurs, streamlining entry into Ghana’s export promotion framework. Staff will provide information on everything from product certification to identifying target markets overseas.

GEPA’s participation aligns with broader government efforts to diversify Ghana’s export base beyond traditional commodities like cocoa and gold. The authority is particularly focused on value-added products that can compete in international markets while creating jobs locally.

This year’s exhibition, themed around celebrating Ghanaian creativity and resilience, is expected to be the largest yet. Organizers anticipate attendance from investors, policymakers, industry leaders and international buyers seeking authentic Ghanaian products.

The event comes as Ghana seeks to boost non-traditional exports, which have shown steady growth in recent years despite global economic challenges. Products ranging from processed foods to handicrafts and textiles are finding new markets across Africa, Europe and North America.

For small manufacturers and artisans, the exhibition offers rare face-to-face access to export experts who can demystify international trade requirements. Many SMEs struggle with complex documentation, quality standards and shipping logistics that GEPA’s programs are designed to address.