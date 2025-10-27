Explorco Confident of September 2026 Voltaian Basin Drilling Target

Explorco, the exploration subsidiary of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, is confident it will meet its third quarter 2026 drilling target for the Voltaian Basin, citing advanced preparations and strong community support for the flagship frontier exploration project.

Samuel Opoku Arthur, Managing Director of Explorco, said the company remains on course to spud its first well by September 2026, having completed critical preparatory phases with contract awards scheduled for completion by January next year. Vendor pre-qualification is already well advanced, as well as engagements with local communities and traditional authorities ahead of the drilling campaign.

“We are confident in the progress made so far,” Arthur stated, noting that the Voltaian Basin represents an opportunity for Ghana to build its own operating capability while contributing meaningfully to national energy security.

The Voltaian Basin campaign represents a strategic shift for Ghana’s oil and gas sector, a move away from offshore assets toward the largely neglected onshore frontiers. The basin covers approximately 103,600 square kilometers, spanning about one-third of Ghana’s landmass across the Northern, Savannah, Bono East, Oti and Ashanti Regions.

The project represents a significant departure from Ghana’s historical role as a non-operating partner in its own petroleum blocks, with Explorco established specifically to develop domestic operating capabilities. At the Africa Oil Week held in Accra last month, President John Mahama announced that GNPC and Explorco are inching closer to drilling two exploration wells by the end of the third quarter 2026.

Arthur said the company is proceeding with or without international partners, citing preliminary geological studies indicating strong presence of hydrocarbons in very commercial quantities in the basin. “Even if we do not get any partner now, we can do the minimum that will unravel the asset’s true nature,” he emphasized.

The commitment comes as domestic oil production has endured sustained decline. The Public Interest and Accountability Committee showed that oil production declined consistently since peaking at 71.44 million barrels in 2019 to 48.25 million barrels in 2024, with first-half 2025 production down 26 percent from the comparable period last year.

Explorco is targeting contract awards by January 2026 to meet the drilling deadline. The company has completed site selection and initiated environmental and social impact assessments, with baseline studies already underway. An advance team has begun community engagement in affected areas, receiving what Arthur described as a very encouraging reception from traditional leaders.

During a recent visit to the Gbewaa Palace, Explorco’s board formally introduced their exploratory plans to the Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa Naa Abukari II. The chief expressed support for the campaign, stating that the attempt to uncover hydrocarbons in commercial quantities in Northern Ghana will be a reality and a move that will be the game changer, especially for Ghanaians in the North.

The company has developed a three-tier procurement system. Tier A covers specialized services beyond the scope of local contractors, Tier B will be skewed toward local suppliers with foreign players needing partnerships with domestic players to gain access, and Tier C will be services reserved exclusively for Ghanaian firms including logistics, security and catering.

“We want our people to work side by side with the service providers, not observe from a distance,” Arthur stated, adding that this approach builds real capacity. The newly constituted Explorco board comprises Dr Aaron Issa Anafure as Chairman, Samuel Opoku Arthur as Managing Director, Stella Bondzie, Kwame Ntow Amoah, and Benjamin Narteh Ayiku.