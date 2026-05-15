Experts Urge Africa to Exploit China Zero Tariff

International trade experts have called on African nations, including Ghana, to move beyond raw commodity exports and pursue deeper value chain integration following China’s introduction of a comprehensive zero tariff policy for African goods that took effect on May 1.

The experts spoke during a high-level virtual dialogue organised by the Africa-China Centre for Policy and Advisory (ACCPA) under the theme “Beyond Zero Tariffs: Unlocking Africa-China Trade,” warning that the full benefit of the policy would only materialise if African countries used the opening to industrialise rather than simply ship more unprocessed goods.

Professor Xiaoyang Tang, Chair of the Department of International Relations at Tsinghua University, urged countries including Ghana, Nigeria, Egypt, South Africa and Kenya to adopt deliberate strategies for increasing production and semi-processing of commodities such as cocoa, coffee, textiles and avocado. Drawing from a recent visit to Ghana, he expressed confidence in the country’s potential in packaging and light industrial activity, while cautioning that raw agricultural exports should be treated as entry points rather than end goals. “This is about industrial complementarity, where Africa becomes part of a broader production ecosystem,” he said.

Professor Wang Jinjie of Peking University highlighted additional opportunities in processed agricultural goods, green minerals and creative industries, noting that African exporters would gain most by meeting Chinese market standards and quality benchmarks.

Dr. Rosemary Mnongya pointed to Tanzania’s special economic zones as a model worth replicating, where value addition has helped transform raw exports into higher-value products such as avocado oil. Dr. Mikatekiso Kubaya echoed those calls, arguing that stronger Africa-China industrial cooperation would also improve the continent’s resilience to global economic pressures.

The experts traced China’s progressive trade liberalisation with Africa from 95 percent tariff-free access in 2009 to 98 percent around 2021, and full zero tariff treatment for 33 least developed African countries by 2024. The latest policy extends the framework to more industrialised African economies, bringing all eligible nations into a unified zero tariff arrangement.