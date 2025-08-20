Experts Split on Trump’s Approach to Ukraine Peace Talks

The recent meeting between former U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky has drawn mixed reactions from foreign policy analysts.

While both agree dialogue is essential, their views on the potential for success diverge sharply.

Dr. Ken Ahorsu of the Legon Centre for International Affairs believes every conflict has underlying causes that must be addressed. He argues that Russia’s security concerns over NATO expansion are legitimate and must be part of any serious negotiation. To make his point, he posed a simple question. How would Ghana feel if a neighboring country pointed nuclear weapons in its direction?

He warns that an arms race in Europe drains resources that could otherwise aid development in Africa. For him, a lasting peace will require compromise, perhaps through autonomy for regions like Donetsk and Luhansk.

In contrast, Prof. Kwame Agyenim Boateng is far more skeptical. He views the Trump-Zelensky meeting as largely symbolic, lacking the substance needed for a breakthrough. He questions Trump’s transactional style of diplomacy, suggesting it is poorly suited to brokering a complex and durable peace deal.

He insists that any real solution must be forged directly between Moscow and Kyiv, with other nations playing only a supporting role. Vague declarations from a coalition of willing nations, without concrete arms or aid, are unlikely to end the fighting.

Despite their different readings of the situation, both experts concur on one fundamental point. This war will not be won on the battlefield alone. Talking is necessary, but the content of those talks will determine whether peace is achievable.