Experts Push for National Agroecology Policy to Reshape Ghana’s Farming

Agricultural specialists are pressing the government to develop a comprehensive national agroecology policy, positioning it as crucial for sustainable farming and climate resilience across Ghana’s predominantly smallholder agricultural sector.

The Centre for Indigenous Knowledge and Organizational Development hosted a national dialogue where experts reviewed recent research on farming practices and policy frameworks. Their findings revealed significant confusion among stakeholders who often treat agroecology and Climate-Smart Agriculture as identical concepts, despite fundamental differences in approach.

Dr. Kwadjo Gyasi Santo from the University of Energy and Natural Resources argued that agroecology offers superior benefits for Ghana’s farming landscape. The agronomy lecturer emphasized that most Ghanaian farmers operate small-scale operations, making agroecological approaches more practical than broader climate-smart alternatives.

“Agroecology can exist within climate-smart agriculture. But given that most of our farmers are smallholders, agroecology offers greater benefits. It conserves biodiversity, increases yields, and protects the environment,” Santo explained during the dialogue.

Critics frequently point to labour intensity as agroecology’s main weakness, but proponents argue local innovations are addressing these concerns. Freda Pigru from Groundswell International highlighted farmer-led initiatives in northern Ghana that have developed simple tools and biological inputs specifically designed to reduce workloads for women while maintaining productivity gains.

The affordability question also drew sharp responses from advocates. Pigru dismissed suggestions that agroecological produce carries inherently higher costs, arguing that conventional agriculture appears cheaper only because of entrenched policy support.

“Conventional agriculture appears cheaper because it has long been treated as the norm. If agroecological production becomes widespread and receives policy support, costs will drop,” she stated.

Wilberforce Laate, CIKOD’s Deputy Executive Director, stressed the importance of learning from regional examples. He cited Uganda and Togo as African countries that have successfully implemented national agroecology policies, providing frameworks Ghana could adapt.

The distinction between farming approaches matters significantly for policy development, according to dialogue participants. Agroecology integrates traditional knowledge systems while reducing dependence on expensive chemical inputs, potentially strengthening food security at community levels.

“If Ghana wants a truly sustainable path for its agriculture, agroecology must be prioritized. It is not just about farming techniques, it is about building resilience for our food systems and rural communities,” Laate concluded.

Participants ended the session with direct appeals to government officials, arguing that elevating agroecology from scattered local initiatives to national policy would empower smallholder farmers and position Ghana as a continental leader in sustainable agriculture.