Experts Meet To Review Financing Options For Ecowas Standby Force

EXPERTS FROM FINANCE AND DEFENCE MINISTRIES MEET IN ABUJA TO REVIEW SUSTAINABLE FUNDING OPTIONS FOR THE ECOWAS STANDBY FORCE

Abuja, Nigeria – 27 August 2025: Experts from the Ministries of Finance and Defence of ECOWAS Member States have commenced a three-day meeting at the ECOWAS Commission Headquarters in Abuja, from 27th to 29th August 2025.

The esteemed gathering will review the study report on sustainable funding modalities for the ECOWAS Standby Force, a regional mechanism established to combat terrorism and respond to unconstitutional changes of government.

The ECOWAS Standby Force represents a decisive step in strengthening regional security and safeguarding collective stability. In line with its founding principles, ECOWAS emphasizes that peace and security are shared responsibilities that require reliable and sustainable financial mechanisms.

The study under consideration outlines diverse funding options, including adjustments to the Community Levy mechanism and the settlement of outstanding levy contributions.

In his welcome address, the Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security (CPAPS), Dr. Abdel-Fatauh Musah, underscored the devastating impact of terrorist activities across the region, noting that extremist groups have severely disrupted regional and international trade, hindered the free movement of people, goods, and services, and reduced economic and social interactions among ECOWAS Member States.

Dr. Musah stressed that terrorism, in all its forms, directly challenges the values of peace, justice, human dignity, democracy, and good governance, while threatening the territorial integrity and stability of nations.

He reiterated ECOWAS’s determination to mobilize resources from the United Nations and international partners to operationalize the Standby Force, while urging Member States to demonstrate leadership by making initial contributions. “Member States must take the lead as the first contributors to activate the Force, as a clear sign of commitment and ownership,” he stated.

Also addressing participants, Mr. Stanley George, Director of International Economic Relations at Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Finance, reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to eradicating terrorism without compromising regional prosperity.

He encouraged participants to carefully scrutinize the figures, assess risks, and explore equitable, transparent, and resilient funding mechanisms to ensure the long-term sustainability of the Standby Force without overburdening Member States. He also commended ECOWAS for fostering regional consensus, accountability, and leadership in this critical endeavour.

The experts’ meeting will conclude with a Ministerial Session scheduled for Friday, 29th August 2025.