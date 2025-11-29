Experts Divided Over Parliament’s Scrapping Of COVID-19 Recovery Levy

Ghana’s decision to abolish the COVID-19 Health Recovery Levy has generated mixed reactions among economists, analysts, and political observers, with supporters praising relief for struggling households while critics question the timing and foregone revenue that could have funded development projects.

Parliament on Friday, November 29, 2025, passed the Value Added Tax (VAT) Bill, 2025, which formally removes the COVID-19 Health Recovery Levy from the tax system, fulfilling a key commitment announced by government in the 2025 Budget and Mid Year Fiscal Policy Review aimed at making the VAT regime fairer, simpler, and more supportive of economic growth.

Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson told lawmakers the removal will return an estimated GH¢3.7 billion to individuals and businesses in 2026 alone. We promised to abolish the COVID-19 levy. With the support of this House, I am happy to announce today that it is abolished, he declared on the floor of Parliament to applause.

Joe Jackson, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dalex Finance, welcomed Parliament’s decision to abolish the levy, describing the tax as regressive and unnecessary in the current economic environment. He argued that the levy outlived its purpose long ago and placed an unfair burden on already struggling households.

Covid is now a memory for us. A levy called COVID-19 has no business being on the tax book; throw it out. I am pleased that they got it away. It was a nuisance tax, Jackson said on The Key Points on TV3 on Saturday, November 29.

He stressed that the levy disproportionately affected low income earners, noting that its structure made it one of the most indiscriminate taxes introduced in recent years. The COVID-19 tax was an indiscriminate tax. It doesn’t matter who you are; you will pay. It hit the disadvantaged in society harder than the wealthy in society, he added.

Technical Advisor at the Ministry of Finance, Theo Acheampong, confirmed that maintaining the levy had become untenable. It became very difficult to justify the COVID-19 levy even after the recovery from the pandemic, he stated, adding that removal was necessary.

Acheampong emphasized that the government is indirectly putting money into the pockets of businesses and households through the removal. He dismissed arguments that government is losing revenue, characterizing such concerns as neither here nor there since the fiscal impact must be weighed against economic stimulus effects.

Solomon Owusu, Director of Communications of the United Progressive Party, also supported scrapping the levy. There was no business that this tax continues to be on our tax books, he said on The Key Points on TV3.

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu said removal of the levy will help mitigate Ghana’s high cost of living. He noted that although the economy is recovering, complaints about high costs persist, making removal an apt decision. Everywhere, people are complaining about the high cost of living, Kpebu observed.

Kpebu characterized the removal as fulfillment of a political campaign promise by President John Dramani Mahama during the electioneering season. This is a campaign message, so the president couldn’t have done anything about it, he stated, noting that while the removal came late, it represented a positive step.

However, University of Ghana Political Science lecturer Joshua Zaato argued against removing the levy, suggesting government could have used proceeds to invest in programmes such as the Big Push infrastructure project. I wouldn’t have removed it, Zaato stated, making the case that the revenue stream could have supported strategic development initiatives.

Zaato’s position reflects concerns among some economists that eliminating the levy reduces fiscal space for government investment in infrastructure, health systems, and social programs at a time when development needs remain substantial.

The COVID-19 Health Recovery Levy Act, 2021 (Act 1068) imposed a one percent charge on goods, services, and imports to raise revenue for pandemic related expenditures. The levy was not allowable as an input tax deduction, effectively and adversely increasing the tax burden on businesses and households.

Finance Committee Chairman Isaac Adongo, presenting the committee report, noted that repealing the levy would result in revenue loss of GH¢3 billion annually. However, he defended the repeal as in the best interest of citizens, especially since Ghana is no longer facing the pandemic crisis.

Adongo stressed that government had collected GH¢3 billion annually for four years from the levy despite the pandemic having ended. He indicated that with current tax reforms ongoing, increased business activities should eventually lead to higher tax revenue compensating for the loss.

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo Markin criticized what he characterized as government inconsistency, noting that Parliament recently approved $10.4 million in tax exemptions for Tata Consultancy Services Limited while claiming to reduce citizen tax burdens. He argued that if government genuinely wanted to relieve ordinary Ghanaians, it should immediately repeal levies on diesel and petrol and reverse 18 percent electricity tariff increases imposed this year.

Afenyo Markin pointed out that in 2018, the Akufo Addo government announced reduced tariff adjustments ranging from 18 percent for households to 30 percent for corporate bodies through the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), yet the current administration increased electricity tariffs by 18.4 percent in 2025.

A government must be principled and consistent. You imposed 18 percent tariff and you grant $10.4 million in tax exemption, forgetting that when you were in opposition, you stood against tax exemptions for Ghanaian businessmen who were coming into the country to invest in One District One Factory, he said.

The broader VAT reform package accompanying the levy’s removal includes several significant measures. The effective VAT rate drops from 21.9 percent to 20 percent, while the VAT registration threshold jumps from GH¢200,000 to GH¢750,000, relieving thousands of micro and small enterprises from mandatory VAT compliance.

The bill also abolishes decoupling of Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) and National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL) from the VAT base, making both levies eligible for input tax deductions. This change is projected to reduce the cost of doing business by approximately 5 percent.

Additional approved measures include abolition of VAT on mineral reconnaissance and prospecting, aimed at reviving exploration investment and reversing years of stagnation in greenfield development. Extension of zero rated VAT on locally manufactured textiles to December 2028 protects more than 2,000 jobs and enhances competitiveness in the domestic garment market.

The rollout will introduce Fiscal Electronic Devices (FEDs) to track taxable transactions, digital VAT collection on cross border ecommerce, and a new VAT reward scheme encouraging consumers to demand receipts and help police compliance. Government believes these interventions will boost investor confidence, support local industry, and stimulate job creation, particularly in mining and textiles where policy distortions have long restricted growth.

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) will begin a nationwide sensitization campaign ahead of implementation, ensuring businesses and consumers are fully prepared for the transition. The reforms mark what Finance Minister Forson described as a turning point in Ghana’s value added tax administration.

These reforms mark a turning point in Ghana’s value added tax administration. This is not just a tax reform; it is a step toward a more just, predictable, and business friendly economy, Forson stated.

Government projections show the full VAT reform package will deliver nearly GH¢6 billion in relief to the Ghanaian economy. Supporters argue this injection of resources will stimulate consumption, support business expansion, and accelerate economic recovery following years of fiscal consolidation and adjustment programs.

Critics, however, question whether the revenue loss can be adequately compensated through improved compliance and increased economic activity. With Ghana still implementing an International Monetary Fund (IMF) supported program requiring strict fiscal discipline, some economists express concern about the sustainability of major tax cuts.

The debate over the levy’s removal reflects broader tensions in Ghana’s economic policy between short term relief for citizens struggling with cost of living pressures and long term fiscal sustainability requiring adequate revenue mobilization. The government’s ability to maintain fiscal discipline while delivering tax relief will be closely watched by international partners and credit rating agencies.

For businesses, particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs), the combined effect of the levy’s removal, lower VAT rates, and higher registration thresholds represents significant cost reductions. Trade associations and business groups have largely welcomed the reforms as supporting competitiveness and profitability.

Consumer advocacy groups emphasize that benefits must translate into lower retail prices for goods and services. They warn that without proper monitoring, businesses may retain savings rather than passing reductions to consumers, limiting the intended relief for households.

The COVID-19 levy had become increasingly controversial as the pandemic receded and economic pressures intensified. Many Ghanaians viewed continuation of a pandemic specific tax years after the crisis subsided as unjustifiable, particularly amid high inflation and cost of living challenges.

Public opinion polls conducted in 2025 showed strong majority support for abolishing the levy, with citizens across income groups expressing frustration at what they perceived as an outdated revenue measure. This political pressure contributed to the government’s decision to prioritize the levy’s removal in its first major budget presentation.

Looking ahead, the success of the VAT reforms will be measured not only by the immediate fiscal impact but also by effects on business activity, consumer prices, tax compliance, and overall economic growth. The government has committed to regular monitoring and evaluation to assess whether intended benefits materialize.

The passage of the VAT Bill, 2025, signals a decisive shift in Ghana’s tax policy, one aimed at easing the cost of doing business, empowering industry, and anchoring long term fiscal stability. Whether this gamble pays off in terms of stimulating sufficient economic activity to compensate for revenue losses remains to be seen as implementation proceeds in 2026.