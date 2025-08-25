Experts Demand Urgent PPP Framework Overhaul to Boost Ghana Infrastructure

Leading policy experts and private sector representatives have called for sweeping reforms to Ghana’s Public-Private Partnership regulatory framework, arguing that current structures are hindering the country’s ability to deliver critical infrastructure projects and attract investment.

The recommendations emerged from the 2nd PPP Expert Panel Roundtable held at the British Council in Accra, where participants warned that without significant policy changes, Ghana risks falling further behind in its infrastructure development goals.

Dr Joseph Ofori-Kuragu from Anglia Ruskin University, who organized the event through Innovation Inc., emphasized that robust institutional frameworks and streamlined processes are essential for getting more projects to financial completion. His comments reflect growing frustration with Ghana’s track record of stalled PPP initiatives.

“We need to ensure more projects reach financial close, thereby boosting investor confidence and participation in Ghana’s infrastructure agenda,” Ofori-Kuragu told the gathering of policymakers, academics, and business leaders.

The roundtable, themed “Revamping PPP Delivery in Ghana: Policy, Reform, and Acceleration,” brought together representatives from government agencies, international organizations, and private companies to address persistent challenges in the sector.

Dr Frederick Addo-Abedi, former Deputy CEO of the Ghana Highways Authority who chaired the discussions, called for bold strategic reforms that would give government agencies greater autonomy to execute partnerships effectively. He criticized political leaders for treating PPPs as short-term financing alternatives rather than long-term development tools.

Keynote speaker Dr David Ofosu-Dorte from AB & David Africa drew historical parallels to successful projects like the Suez Canal and Ghana’s own Akosombo Dam, arguing that partnerships should mobilize private capital responsibly rather than simply substitute for public borrowing.

Ofosu-Dorte outlined four essential pillars for successful PPPs: strong institutional frameworks, effective financing mechanisms, robust legal systems, and clearly defined political commitment. He also stressed the growing importance of climate resilience and innovative financing instruments, including Sovereign Wealth Funds.

From the government side, Anthony Dzadra, Director of the Public Investment and Assets Division at the Ministry of Finance, acknowledged that Ghana has made some progress with new PPP regulations currently before Parliament. These measures aim to clarify processes for unsolicited proposals, small-scale projects, and climate resilience integration.

However, Dzadra admitted to ongoing challenges including limited coordination between institutions, insufficient understanding of regulatory requirements, and the absence of standardized guidelines. He called for better alignment between sector-specific laws and the national PPP framework.

The frank assessment comes as Ghana struggles with mounting infrastructure deficits across sectors including energy, transportation, and water supply. Many observers have criticized the slow pace of PPP project implementation despite legislative frameworks being in place for several years.

Appiah Kusi Adomako, West Africa Director of CUTS International, urged participants to move beyond discussion toward concrete action. He proposed a national dialogue involving senior government officials and private sector leaders to establish PPPs as the dominant infrastructure delivery model.

Participants agreed on several priority areas for reform, including decentralizing decision-making processes, enhancing institutional capacity, improving project preparation standards, and strengthening transparency measures. They argued these changes are crucial for rebuilding investor confidence in Ghana’s infrastructure sector.

The roundtable highlighted the gap between Ghana’s infrastructure needs and its current delivery capacity through traditional public procurement. With limited fiscal space, partnerships with private investors are seen as essential for meeting the country’s development targets.

The expert recommendations signal growing pressure on the Mahama administration to accelerate reforms that could unlock billions in private investment for critical infrastructure projects across the country.